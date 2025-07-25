Kurdish-American Designer Lara Dizeyee to Present ‘Milan Enchanted’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., WA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurdish-American fashion designer Lara Dizeyee will debut her latest haute couture collection, Milan Enchanted, on September 27, 2025, at the prestigious Palazzo Serbelloni during Milan Fashion Week.The show will include a champagne reception for VIP guests, buyers, and international press, offering an immersive storytelling experience that fuses ancient Kurdish traditions with modern glamour.Currently based between Erbil and the United States, Dizeyee is in the Washington, D.C. area until August 16 and available for interviews in both D.C. and New York City. She is available to speak about her Milan debut, her journey from academia and the energy sector into fashion, and her mission to amplify Kurdish identity on the global stage.“This collection is a love letter to my culture, my people, and to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond borders,” says Dizeyee. “With Milan Encanted, I wanted to create a world where tradition meets imagination—where every stitch tells a story of resilience, pride, and beauty.”About the Milan Enchanted CollectionFollowing her groundbreaking debut at Paris Fashion Week 2023, Lara Dizeyee returns to the global stage with Milan Enchanted; a 30-look couture collection where each design carries its own name, story, and spirit. The collection explores themes of identity, resilience, and cultural heritage through fantasy-infused couture.Highlights include:• Select jewelry pieces from Al Azeez, Kurdistan’s first luxury jewelry house• Sculptural headpieces by Muna Darman, crafted from Dizeyee’s original concepts blending folklore with futuristic silhouettes• Fabrics personally hand-selected from Hezhin Boutique, a Kurdish atelier renowned for preserving artisanal textile techniquesTrue to her collaborative ethos, Dizeyee’s work champions fellow Kurdish creators, making Milan Enchanted both a fashion event and a cultural statement.About Lara DizeyeeBorn in Vienna and raised in the United States, Lara Dizeyee began her career in energy and academia before dedicating herself fully to fashion. In 2023, she became the first Kurdish designer to present a traditionally inspired collection at Paris Fashion Week. Today, she serves as Kurdistan’s Cultural Ambassador, using fashion as a tool for cultural reclamation and global connection.Milan Enchanted is presented with support from Al Azeez, KCAC, Hawax, Hezhin Boutique, and the Italian Consulate in Erbil.More Information:Website: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2023/05/iraqi-kurdistans-haute-couture -breaks-paris-fashion-weekInstagram: @laradizeyee Media Inquiries: Interview requests, press credentials, and high-resolution images are available upon request.

