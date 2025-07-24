Keeping Kids Safe: Governor Hochul Signs Legislation at Buffalo Bills Training Camp Requiring Public Schools to Have Cardiac Emergency Response Plans

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “With the implementation of Desha's Law, a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP), a detailed outline on what steps to take in a cardiac emergency, will be in place at every public school across the state. Thank you again Governor Hochul for signing this vital legislation into law today. May Desha's memory save the lives of future student athletes and continue to live in all of our hearts forever.”

Mother of Desha, Anika Florence-Hall said, “Our grief is deep, but knowing Desha inspired this legislation means so much. My family and I are grateful for the passage of this law. Desha will help so many others who I hope will never face the same kind of tragedy.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “Desha's Law is a vital bill that will enable our schools to proactively plan and safeguard our student-athletes. This bill is about preparation, not panic, and about empowering health officials and athletic staff to save lives. We have seen how instances of cardiac arrest impact families from all backgrounds—whether on the national level or right here in our local school districts. I am ecstatic that we have passed this bill and appreciate the partnership of Senator April Baskin, the American Heart Association, and Governor Kathy Hochul.”

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin said, “To know that my experience is leading to real change — not just for people I know, but for lives I may never meet — means the world to me. This is bigger than football. We’re putting the right systems in place to save lives, and that’s a legacy I’m proud to be part of.”

National Football League Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs Kenneth Edmonds said, “On behalf of the National Football League and the more than 40 organizations that make up the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this common-sense, life-saving measure. With this bill crossing the goal line and into law, New York’s school communities and scholastic athletic venues will be better prepared with a plan and the practice to swing into action and respond effectively to a cardiac emergency if it occurs. This is a victory for student safety.”

President of the American Red Cross Training Services Jack McMaster said, “This bill is a step towards making schools and communities across the country safer by ensuring access to AEDs, providing CPR training and creating emergency response plans, we are excited to be a part of the NFL Smart Heart Sports Coalition which has advocated for this lifesaving legislation. We look forward to working with schools nationwide as they train for the moments that matter.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this critical legislation that will help ensure the health and safety of our state’s children while they are participating in school activities. This significant initiative is another example of the Governor’s deep commitment to enabling all children to have a healthy and physically active life. The Governor’s Unplug and Play initiative focuses on exactly that – getting offline and getting outside, all a part of New York State’s efforts to reduce the risk factors associated with a reliance on social media and sedentary lifestyles. Those efforts also include historic investments and supports for positive youth development programming, such as the $15 million increase in state funding that OCFS is administering to support youth sports and youth development programs statewide.”