Renee Boyer is proud to present her book 'Boyer's Barn House in Respecting Leadership'

WABASH, IN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator and children’s author Renee Boyer returns with the latest installment of her beloved series, Boyer’s Barn House , titled Boyer’s Barn House in Respecting Leadership—a timely and touching tale that helps young readers navigate disappointment, respect authority, and stay united as a family.In this newest book, one of the cherished Barn House kiddos receives heartbreaking news: they didn’t make the basketball team. Hurt and confused, the animal friends grapple with how to respond. Should they give up? Get angry? Spread rumors? It takes the wisdom of their friend Solomon—and a lesson in true respect—to guide them toward empathy, maturity, and understanding.“Respect means that you accept someone’s decision with an attitude of kindness and politeness, and your behavior and reactions need to match, if you agree or not,” Boyer says.Drawing from over two decades as a primary education teacher and her current role as Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education at a Christian University, Renee Boyer brings both heart and expertise to her stories. Set in a cozy, pet-filled barn house inspired by her own family’s memories, the series uses relatable stories and lovable animal characters to teach essential values like kindness, humility, and self-control.This is the fourth book in the Boyer’s Barn House series, which includes:• And the upcoming Boyer’s Barn House in Tenderhearted, set to release Fall 2025.As a lifelong advocate for early character development, Boyer’s mission is clear: help kids face big feelings with strong hearts. “Today’s children are growing up in a world that often rewards outrage more than empathy,” she says. “But I believe we can change that—one respectful choice at a time.”To learn more about Renee Boyer and her books, visit her official page at

