Africa’s New Tourism Platform That Lets Travellers 'Name Their Budget'

A groundbreaking tourism platform designed to make exploring Africa both affordable and authentic.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiami Group (Pty) Ltd has officially launched Kiami, a groundbreaking tourism platform designed to make exploring Africa both affordable and authentic. By allowing travelers to set their budget and receive customized offers from verified local tour operators, Kiami is redefining how international tourists plan their dream African trips.“African tourism is filled with incredible experiences, but often international tourists overpay or can’t access local deals,” says Fernando Antonio, Founder & CEO of Kiami Group. “With Kiami, we’ve built a solution that connects travellers directly with trusted local operators while giving operators the marketing power they need—without hefty commission cuts.”The Problem Kiami SolvesTravelers often face high markups from large booking sites that don’t reflect local pricing.Tour operators, especially SMEs, struggle to compete online due to limited marketing budgets and lack of visibility.Kiami’s Unique SolutionBudget-first bookings: Tourists share their destination, group size, and budget.Custom offers: Local operators respond with tailored deals tourists can accept or decline.Pan-African coverage: Kiami currently lists operators in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Morocco, and Uganda, with new regions added weekly.Marketing investment: Kiami reinvests 30–40% of operator subscription fees into targeted Facebook, TikTok, and Google Ads campaigns to attract international tourists.A Vision for African TourismKiami’s mission is to empower African operators while making travel affordable for everyone. With the tourism industry rebounding post-COVID, Kiami’s innovative approach aims to put African SMEs in the global spotlight.About KiamiKiami Group (Pty) Ltd is a South Africa-based tourism tech company founded in 2024. The platform enables international tourists to plan cost-effective African adventures while supporting verified local operators.Website: www.kiami.africaEmail: hello@kiami.africaPress ContactFernando AntonioFounder & CEO – Kiami GroupEmail: hello@kiami.africa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.