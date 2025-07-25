Singer-Songwriter Jared Feinman’s ‘Bleeding Orange’ Captures World's Climate Crisis in Haunting New Track + Music Video
To stream "Bleeding Orange" click here.
Coinciding with the song's release, Feinman created a music video with award-winning director, Clay Patrick McBride, to encapsulate the painful intensity of the wildfires that burned in Canada, Hawaii, and California.
Click here to view the music video.
Feinman recorded the song with Rolling Stone Magazine’s 1988 bassist of the year, Kenny Aaronson (Bob Dylan, Billy Idol, Hall and Oates), drummer Fred Berman (Amos Lee), trumpet player Arnetta Johnson (Beyonce, AJR), and a 14-member string section. The track was mixed by 7-time Grammy-winning engineer Frank Filipetti (James Taylor, The Bangles, Carly Simon), and “Bleeding Orange” was written, arranged, and produced by Feinman himself.
Music grabbed Jared Feinman early. He began classical piano training at age six, immersing himself in the music of masters like Debussy and Chopin. He studied piano for a decade, including a stint with the legendary teacher and jazz pianist Jimmy Amadie, and then strode down the traditional path that stretched out before him: business school at the University of Richmond. Five credits shy of a business degree, he stopped and took stock. It didn’t feel right. Jared applied to Berklee College of Music on a whim after some encouragement from a close friend and was accepted. At Berklee, he fell in love with the earnest candor of ‘70s songwriters––especially Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and Randy Newman. Feinman’s music benefits from those years at Berklee, from his childhood spent playing keys, and from his soul-shaking willingness to explore the pain and longing that define many adult experiences.
Jared Feinman
West of Philly Records
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.