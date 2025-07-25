Singer-Songwriter Jared Feinman’s ‘Bleeding Orange’ Captures World's Climate Crisis in Haunting New Track + Music Video

Photo by Clay Patrick McBride

In 2023, I wrote this song about the devastating wildfires and blood-orange skies that choked us with smoke. I felt called to put this collective suffering to music and lyrics.” — Jared Feinman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Songwriter, pianist, and singer Jared Feinman’s latest single, "Bleeding Orange," is a bold follow-up to his debut album. This tear-jerking pop-rock anthem, recorded with a lush string section, underscores the emotional weight and devastation from North America’s wildfires and the slow-burning crisis of climate change. It was inspired by the smoke-filled skies over America, where orange has become the color of disaster. At its core, “Bleeding Orange” is about recognizing the damage before it’s too late. Featuring his lyrical vulnerability and expressive piano-playing, highlighted by a sophisticated arrangement and bold dashes of theatricality, the effect is haunting.Coinciding with the song's release, Feinman created a music video with award-winning director, Clay Patrick McBride, to encapsulate the painful intensity of the wildfires that burned in Canada, Hawaii, and California.Feinman recorded the song with Rolling Stone Magazine’s 1988 bassist of the year, Kenny Aaronson (Bob Dylan, Billy Idol, Hall and Oates), drummer Fred Berman (Amos Lee), trumpet player Arnetta Johnson (Beyonce, AJR), and a 14-member string section. The track was mixed by 7-time Grammy-winning engineer Frank Filipetti (James Taylor, The Bangles, Carly Simon), and “Bleeding Orange” was written, arranged, and produced by Feinman himself.Music grabbed Jared Feinman early. He began classical piano training at age six, immersing himself in the music of masters like Debussy and Chopin. He studied piano for a decade, including a stint with the legendary teacher and jazz pianist Jimmy Amadie, and then strode down the traditional path that stretched out before him: business school at the University of Richmond. Five credits shy of a business degree, he stopped and took stock. It didn’t feel right. Jared applied to Berklee College of Music on a whim after some encouragement from a close friend and was accepted. At Berklee, he fell in love with the earnest candor of ‘70s songwriters––especially Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and Randy Newman. Feinman’s music benefits from those years at Berklee, from his childhood spent playing keys, and from his soul-shaking willingness to explore the pain and longing that define many adult experiences.

