Adventurers Rejoice: Patricia Punch Barrett Launches Pre-Order Campaign for Book Two of The Panterra Chronicles

A Thrilling Quest Beneath the Desert Awaits in The Lost City of Harlequin Springs

CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of high-flying acrobatics, buried secrets, and whimsical yet thought-provoking storytelling can now secure their copy of The Lost City of Harlequin Springs —the much-anticipated second book in The Panterra Chronicles—as it opens for pre-order today.Following the cult success of The Panterra Chronicles, Patricia Punch Barrett returns with a dazzling sequel that takes readers deeper into the mysterious landscapes of the Mojave Desert. The Lost City of Harlequin Springs is a cinematic and surreal journey that blends Cirque-style performance, environmental intrigue, hidden civilizations, and the search for identity in a chaotic world.This time, the SuperTramps—an unforgettable troupe of acrobats, filmmakers, and rescuers—embark on a pulse-pounding adventure to uncover a lost city beneath a fabled ghost town. Guided by a cryptic map and driven by their unwavering bond, the SuperTramps explore secret tunnels, ancient aquifers, and bioluminescent caves, all while uncovering clues to humanity’s impact on the planet.Why This Book MattersPatricia Punch Barrett, a master of mixing heart with spectacle, wrote The Lost City of Harlequin Springs to celebrate resilience, curiosity, and the beauty of hidden connections. “It’s a tribute to quiet heroes, to endangered ecosystems like Devils Hole, and to young people finding family in each other,” says Barrett. “In a world full of noise, this is a story about listening to the Earth and trusting the power of shared wonder.”What Readers Can Expect:A return to the vibrant and eccentric SuperTrampsA secret map leading to a subterranean city of legendPupfish, punk rock air guitar, cowboy hot tubs, and a whole lot of heartReal-world ecological issues woven seamlessly into a high-stakes narrativePre-Order Details:The Lost City of Harlequin Springs is now available for pre-order in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. Early supporters will gain exclusive access to bonus content and behind-the-scenes updates from the author. Get ready to return to Harlequin Springs—where lost cities whisper, and adventure begins at the edge of wonder.

