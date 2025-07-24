Uniform Law Commission Approves Three New Acts at 134th Annual Meeting

At its 134th Annual Meeting held in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) approved three new acts aimed at modernizing and clarifying state laws across the country.

The Uniform Assignment for Benefit of Creditors Act offers a streamlined alternative to bankruptcy through a voluntary, debtor-initiated process known as an assignment for the benefit of creditors (ABC). The act standardizes how a debtor can assign assets to a fiduciary who liquidates them and distributes the proceeds to creditors. It clearly defines the roles and duties of both assignors and assignees, providing states with a modern legal framework for handling debt resolution outside the courts.

The Uniform Judicial Interview of Children Act establishes procedures for how judges may interview children in private civil proceedings such as custody and visitation. It balances the child’s right to be heard with the due process rights of the parties involved, ensuring interviews are developmentally appropriate and free from undue influence. The act sets standards for assessing a child's maturity, safeguards to preserve fairness, and options for states to adopt the provisions as either legislation or court rules.

The Model State Uniform Law Commission Act updates a 1944 model law that helped states create and manage their commissions on uniform state laws. The new version reflects changes in state government structures and modern legislative practices while preserving the core framework for appointing and supporting commissioners. It provides states with flexible tools to establish or revise their commission statutes, including guidance on appointments, duties, funding, and reporting requirements.

Other drafts which were debated at the ULC annual meeting, but which were not scheduled for final approval, include the Conflict of Law in Trust and Estate Acts, the Transfers to Minors Act, the Child Digital Entertainers Act, the Occupational Licenses of Servicemembers and Military Spouses Act, the Commercial Financing Disclosure Act, and the Indian Child Welfare Act Issues Act.

More information related to the above acts may be found here: https://www.uniformlaws.org/discussion/three-new-acts-approved-at-the-ulcs-134th-annual-meeting#bm6aef28f8-9439-4a8a-918c-11f6d6e9d848

North Dakota was recognized as having the third highest enactments of uniform acts in 2025.

North Dakota attendees at the ULC meeting in Santa Fe included, from left to right: Candace Zierdt; Justice Jerod Tufte; Jake Rodenbiker; Owen Anderson; Judge Gail Hagerty (Ret); Bradley Myers; Dustin Richard; Parrell Grossman; Lawrence Klemin