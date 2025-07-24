Major Disaster Declaration Approved for Oregon Following March Storms

Governor Kotek’s office announced today that FEMA has made federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Oregon to support recovery efforts following severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that struck Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties from March 13–20, 2025.

The assistance includes Public Assistance funding on a cost-sharing basis for state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, to aid in emergency response and infrastructure recovery.

While requested, Harney County was not included in this declaration by FEMA. However, state leaders recognize the situation in Harney was especially severe. The flooding breached levees and led to the failure of the only wastewater system serving the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Tribe. Sewage-contaminated floodwaters caused serious public health hazards, damaged homes, and forced extended evacuations.

As a result, State Legislators provided statutory funding during the 2025 Legislative Session for Harney to minimize flooding through repair and improvement of infrastructure. This work will include work on dikes, levees, dredging and vegetation thinning along waterways.

“Our staff worked tirelessly, compiling damage assessments, coordinating with local jurisdictions, and ensuring every detail was accounted for,” Oregon Department of Emergency Management Director Erin McMahon said. “Their dedication and advocacy for Oregon played a crucial role in securing this declaration and helping communities get needed assistance.”

John F. Harrison, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer (FCO), has been appointed to aid in the recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made if further assessments warrant expanded assistance. Harrison recently severed as the Oregon FCO for the 2024 Wildfire recovery.

Understanding Federal Assistance

Public Assistance (PA) is one of two main types of recovery dollars FEMA offers communities after a disaster. The other is Individual Assistance (IA). Neither are meant to help people cover the total cost of replacing their homes. Public Assistance is to help replace public infrastructure damaged by the disaster and recover the cost of responding to it.

Individual Assistance (IA) has a higher overall damage cost threshold than Public Assistance and acts as a supplement to insurance, savings or loans for individuals whose property is damaged or destroyed. Far fewer disasters qualify for Individual Assistance because the overall devastation has to be far greater and more widespread, and it was never meant to pay replacement costs.

Federal and State Assistance Available Currently for Oregon Communities Recovering from Floods

Public Assistance : funding for emergency work and repair or replacement of public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and utilities.

: funding for emergency work and repair or replacement of public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and utilities. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans : low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits to cover physical damage and economic injury. People can apply online by visiting https://lending.sba.gov.

: low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits to cover physical damage and economic injury. People can apply online by visiting https://lending.sba.gov. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Emergency Conservation Program (ECP): emergency funding and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland and conservation structures damaged by natural disasters and implement emergency water conservation measures in periods of severe drought. More information is available on this Fact Sheet or visit the USDA website.

emergency funding and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate farmland and conservation structures damaged by natural disasters and implement emergency water conservation measures in periods of severe drought. More information is available on this Fact Sheet or visit the USDA website. Oregon Legislature statutory funding: for Harney to minimize flooding through repair and improvement of infrastructure.

Damage Impacts in Coos, Curry, Douglas and Harney Counties

Coos County : floodwaters caused road failures and prompted water rescues. Officials noted damage levels not seen since the 1960s.

: floodwaters caused road failures and prompted water rescues. Officials noted damage levels not seen since the 1960s. Curry County : landslides and mudslides disrupted access and damaged infrastructure. SBA loans and other federal resources were requested to support recovery.

: landslides and mudslides disrupted access and damaged infrastructure. SBA loans and other federal resources were requested to support recovery. Douglas County : highway 138 suffered at least 10 landslides, with major damage to drainage systems and roadways. Homes and businesses were inundated, and evacuations were widespread.

: highway 138 suffered at least 10 landslides, with major damage to drainage systems and roadways. Homes and businesses were inundated, and evacuations were widespread. Harney County: breached levees and led to the failure of the only wastewater system serving the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Tribe. Sewage-contaminated floodwaters caused serious public health hazards, damaged homes, and forced extended evacuations.

How to Make Sure Your Home is Insured for Flooding

Flood insurance provides financial protection against damage caused by flooding, which is not typically covered under standard homeowners or renters' insurance policies. It’s a separate policy offered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurers, and it covers things like structural damage to your home and loss of personal belongings.

Because flood risk varies by location, coverage and rates are based on your property's elevation, flood zone, and more. Many people only discover it's excluded after it's too late—so it's worth checking before the storm rolls in. Oregon’s Division of Financial Regulation has a good resource page to help the public navigate flood insurance.