Tracked N' Solved offers Local Colorado Springs Private Investigators Now
Colorado Springs Private Investigator Tracked N' Solved Investigation Agency Opens New Office to Serve El Paso County Residents
Tracked N' Solved Investigation Agency, a trusted Colorado Springs firm, today announced the opening of their new office to better serve residents throughout El Paso County. The expansion brings experienced investigators directly to the community, offering comprehensive private investigator services for legal, personal, and business matters.
"We've been working Colorado Springs private investigator cases throughout Colorado for years, but we kept hearing the same thing from Colorado Springs clients – they wanted a local private investigator who actually understands their community," said Mitch Vaughn, owner and private investigator at Tracked N' Solved. "Opening our office means we can provide the hands-on, personalized service that people deserve when they're going through some of the most difficult times in their lives."
The Colorado Springs office will offer a full range of investigative services, including criminal defense investigations, child custody and family law support, infidelity investigations,, personal injury and insurance fraud cases, and process serving throughout El Paso County. The Colorado Springs team brings years of experience working with local law enforcement, attorneys, and court systems throughout the region.
"What sets our team apart is that we're not just investigators – we're neighbors," explained Mitch Vaughn. "Our kids go to school here, we shop at the same stores, and we genuinely care about what happens in this community. When someone calls our Colorado Springs private investigator office at 2 AM because their world is falling apart, they're talking to people who understand what life is like in Colorado Springs."
The agency's new location reflects the growing demand for investigator services in the region. With Colorado Springs' expanding population, military presence, and diverse economy, residents increasingly need a reliable firm that understands both the community dynamics and the unique challenges facing families and businesses in the area.
"We've seen everything from custody battles involving military families to business fraud cases in the growing tech sector," said Mitch. "Colorado Springs has its own character, and you need an investigator who gets that – who understands how different neighborhoods work, who knows the local court systems, and who can work effectively with everyone from Peterson Air Force Base personnel to downtown business owners."
Tracked N' Solved Investigation Agency has built its reputation as a trusted investigator firm by providing honest, thorough investigative services while treating every client with respect and discretion.
"At the end of the day, we're here to help real people solve real problems," said Mitch Vaughn. "Whether someone needs evidence for a legal case, wants to know the truth about a relationship, or is dealing with any situation where they need professional help, we're here to get them the answers they need to move forward with their lives."
Tracked N' Solved's Colorado Springs private investigator office was added to existing locations, extending the agency's reach while maintaining the personalized, community-focused approach that has made them a trusted firm.
Tracked N' Solved Investigation Agency is a full-service private investigator firm specializing in criminal defense, family law, relationship investigations, insurance fraud, and process serving. With offices across multiple states, the investigative agency is committed to providing professional, discreet investigative services while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and client confidentiality. The agency's private investigators are fully bonded, insured, and bring years of experience in both public and private sector investigations.
