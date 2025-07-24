New Certificate Course From Influence by Design Teaches Practical Marketing Strategy With Case Studies

Young woman working through course material online

Influence by Design offers a certificate course for career starters and pivoters looking to build job-ready marketing skills.

This course bridges the gap between knowing marketing theory and applying it with real-world impact.” — Paul McCrea, Founder, Influence by Design

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influence Pro Communications Launches Online Marketing & Communications Certification

Flexible, real-world training for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking practical marketing and communications mastery

Influence Pro Communications, a Canadian-based training and communications firm, has launched its flagship program, Influence by Design: Marketing & Communications Mastery Level 1. This self-paced, expert-led course features five focused modules that deliver real-world insights and strategic skill-building for today’s professionals.

"We created this program to help people understand how modern marketing works—and how to apply it directly to their careers and business goals," said Paul McCrea, founder of Influence Pro Communications. "It’s about turning knowledge into action and influence."

The course covers market insights, brand building, strategic communications, digital influence, and crisis reputation management. Each module includes a case study, downloadable templates, and a completion certificate.

Professionals, entrepreneurs, and career pivoters will benefit from the course’s emphasis on messaging clarity, strategic thinking, and applied communications.

Future-Focused Learning

A second-tier program, Business Mastery, is currently in development and will explore leadership, operations, finance, and innovation. Both courses are offered through Influence Pro’s online campus and support lifelong learning.

"As AI and global disruption reshape industries, people need practical, up-to-date skills," McCrea added. "That’s our focus—helping learners lead with clarity and purpose."

