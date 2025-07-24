Governor Kotek Applauds Federal Disaster Declaration for Southern Oregon Flooding

Today, Governor Tina Kotek shared the announcement that President Donald J. Trump granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Oregon which releases federal funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support recovery efforts following the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that struck Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties on March 13–20, 2025.

FEMA Public Assistance funding will now be available to the State of Oregon, tribal and eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.

“With limited state and local capacity, federal resources are essential to help communities impacted by disaster to recover and prevent future devastation,” Governor Kotek said. “Oregonians are resilient and inspiring. FEMA stepping up to support our recovery efforts is much appreciated. I want to thank President Trump and everyone who advocated to make this declaration a reality.”

From mid-March to mid-April, Oregon experienced a historic combination of severe storms, rapid snowmelt, and record-level rainfall. The resulting floods caused landslides, infrastructure failure, and widespread displacement, especially in isolated, rural areas. Many residents are still unable to return home.

While also requested, Harney County was not included in this federal declaration. However, state leaders recognize the situation in Harney County was especially severe. The flooding breached levees and led to the failure of the only wastewater system serving the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Tribe. Sewage-contaminated floodwaters caused serious public health hazards, damaged homes, and forced extended evacuations. As a result, state legislators approved funding during the 2025 Legislative Session for Burns and Harney County to minimize flooding through repair and improvement of infrastructure. This will include work on dikes, levees, dredging, and vegetation thinning along waterways.

“Our staff worked tirelessly, compiling damage assessments, coordinating with local jurisdictions, and ensuring every detail was accounted for,” Oregon Department of Emergency Management Director Erin McMahon said. “Their dedication and advocacy for Oregon played a crucial role in securing this declaration and helping communities get needed assistance.”

On March 18, Governor Kotek declared a state of emergency due to flooding and landslides in Southern Oregon. On March 29, the Governor declared another emergency due to severe flooding in Southeastern Oregon.

In May 2025, Governor Tina Kotek formally requested Presidential Disaster Declarations to provide federal support for flood recovery in communities devastated by the 2025 floods.

###