Approvd LLC Relocates Headquarters to Larger NYC Office Amid Continued Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approvd LLC, a leading marketplace for business funding, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new, larger space at 589 8th Avenue, New York, NY. The move reflects the company’s rapid growth and dedication to enhancing its platform and services.

The new office offers a modern and collaborative environment, designed to support the growing Approvd team and improve engagement with partners and clients across the region.

“This new space at 589 8th Avenue isn’t just an office, it’s a launchpad for innovation,” said Avi Mandelbaum, Chief Operating Officer of Approvd LLC. “Our decision to relocate reflects our strong momentum in the business funding marketplace, and the space will better support our expanding team and our mission to simplify and accelerate capital access for businesses nationwide.”

Approvd LLC has earned a reputation for delivering transparent, efficient, and tech-enabled funding solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses. With its upgraded headquarters, the company is poised to scale operations, deepen its industry partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About Approvd LLC

Approvd LLC is a leading marketplace in business funding, connecting small and mid-sized businesses with fast, reliable financing solutions. Leveraging advanced technology and a wide network of lenders, the company simplifies capital access and empowers entrepreneurs to drive growth.

Media Contact:

Jake Menaged

Director of Marketing

Approvd LLC Email: jakem@yourapprovd.com Phone: (516) 262-5269

Website: www.yourapprovd.com

