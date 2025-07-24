Curenetics gains access to one of the world’s largest cancer genome datasets

Curenetics gains access to Genomics England’s cancer genome dataset to enhance AI models for predicting personalised immunotherapy outcomes.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curenetics granted access to one of the world’s largest cancer genome datasets to advance AI-driven personalised immunotherapyUK biotechnology company Curenetics has been granted access to the National Genomic Research Library managed by Genomics England, unlocking a powerful genomic and clinical dataset to support the development of AI models that predict cancer treatment outcomes.The approval grants Curenetics access to one of the world’s most significant genomic resources, containing de-identified and consented genomic and clinical data from NHS patients as well as participants on a number of research initiatives, such as the 100,000 Genomes Project. The bioresource includes genomic sequences, variants, and genes from over 100,000 genomes. The extensive dataset also includes rich clinical information, offering an unparalleled foundation for validating and refining our proprietary algorithms.Among this cohort, thousands of patients and participants have confirmed cancer diagnoses, backed by comprehensive longitudinal data. This is particularly meaningful for our oncology research, providing the depth and breadth necessary to test and perfect predictive models for disease progression and treatment responses.“We’re immensely proud to have our application for access approved to this important national asset,” said Sola Adeleke, Founder of Curenetics. “Access to this robust dataset will allow us to enhance the accuracy and validity of our multi-omic algorithms, ultimately accelerating our journey toward delivering better, data-driven care for patients.”Dr. Ricky Frazer, Consultant Oncologist at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, Wales, and host of The Immunobuddies Podcast added:“As a clinician with first-hand insight of the Curenetics AI algorithm, I am delighted that we are now getting a step closer to personalising cancer immunotherapy treatments to individual patients.”About CureneticsCurenetics is a UK-based biotechnology company helping clinicians and immunotherapy researchers predict how individual patients will respond to treatment. By applying advanced multi-omic analytics, our platform aims to reduce the risk of toxic responses, avoid unnecessary treatment costs, and minimise study participant drop-out—ultimately supporting more targeted, effective, and safer immunotherapy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.