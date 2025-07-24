Digital Remedy Debuts AI Media Assistant to Speed Up Campaign Reporting and Decision Making

Integrated tool delivers instant analysis, smarter visualizations, and real-time answers to campaign performance questions without dashboards or delays.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Remedy , a performance marketing partner for brands and agencies, today announced the launch of RemyAI, a new AI-powered assistant purpose-built to transform campaign reporting, analysis, and decision-making. Fully integrated into the Digital Remedy platform , the AI assistant enables media teams to instantly analyze campaign performance, uncover trends, and generate shareable reports – all through a simple chat interface requiring no technical expertise. The tool is now generally available to all Digital Remedy clients following a successful rollout to select brand and agency partners.Designed specifically for media teams, the assistant allows users to ask campaign-specific questions in natural language, whether identifying top-performing creatives, breaking down audience segments, or evaluating cross-channel performance. In seconds, users receive detailed summaries, dynamic visual outputs, and exportable reports to inform real-time decisions and client communications.“Media teams are under pressure to move fast, answer questions in real time, and deliver insights without relying on complex tools or added resources,” said Martin Kristiseter, CEO at Digital Remedy. “RemyAI was built for that pace. This AI assistant functions like an always-on analyst, providing users with instant, actionable insights that simplify complex data and help optimize campaigns in real time. Whether breaking down audience performance or preparing client-ready visuals, it delivers the answers teams need to move faster and make better decisions.”Unlike generic AI tools, RemyAI has a deep understanding of digital advertising across media types. Rather than treating campaign data in isolation, it’s built on over 25 years of Digital Remedy’s proprietary insights, data, and hands-on experience. This allows it to interpret performance through the lens of real-world media strategy – such as understanding how channels like CTV and Display Retargeting complement each other or recognizing that CTV campaigns often require longer conversion windows. With this level of contextual intelligence, RemyAI offers capabilities that go far beyond traditional reporting tools. Key features include:Natural Language Queries: Users ask questions directly and receive clear, actionable answers – no structured query language (SQL) or business intelligence (BI) expertise requiredBring Your Own Data (BYOD): In addition to platform data, users can upload external datasets to deepen analysis and explore custom insightsDynamic Visualizations: Multi-dimensional, high-resolution charts and layered visuals can be exported for client presentationsAI-Powered Smart Prompts: The tool suggests relevant follow-up questions based on the dataset being analyzed, enabling users to drill down into what matters most.White-Label Customization: Agencies can fully brand the tool, customize its name, and train it with their unique service offerings to create a proprietary AI-powered solution for clientsMultiple AI Model Options: Users can toggle between different AI models depending on whether they need speed, complexity, or a balanced responseAs a beta participant in the launch of RemyAI, VI Marketing and Branding played a key role in shaping how the tool supports real-world media workflows. The team quickly recognized the value of using natural language queries to uncover performance insights, explore creative effectiveness, and gain a deeper understanding of what drove campaign results. With dynamic visualizations and exportable reports, RemyAI helped VI Marketing and Branding streamline campaign analysis and move faster on client optimizations; ultimately turning data into more actionable, performance-driven decisions.Designed for Analysts, Buyers, and Account TeamsThe AI assistant was designed for those closest to campaign execution, handling daily optimizations, client requests, and mid-flight reporting. With a memory for recent queries and the ability to drill into segments such as DMA (designated market area), publisher, and creative performance, it simplifies the path from data to decision, even as client demands shift throughout the day.“Too often, reporting gets held up by fragmented data, manual work, and back-and-forth requests,” added Kristiseter. “This AI assistant eliminates those bottlenecks by putting real-time answers directly in the hands of the people running the campaigns. It’s designed to simplify analysis, surface key insights, and give teams the clarity they need to optimize performance without the usual delays.”“RemyAI has been a game changer for our team,” said Director of Digital Strategy, Connor Lisle, at VI Marketing and Branding. “The ability to simply ask a question and get instant, actionable insights, without sifting through layers of reports, has made campaign management faster, more focused, and far more efficient.”The launch reflects Digital Remedy’s ongoing investment in AI-powered solutions that streamline campaign measurement, enhance reporting flexibility, and help marketers drive performance with greater confidence.To learn more about the tool and how it is helping brands and agencies simplify reporting, uncover deeper insights, and optimize campaign performance — or to schedule a demo, visit www.digitalremedy.com About Digital RemedyDigital Remedy is a performance media partner for agencies, brands, and media companies. Through proprietary technology, services, and partnerships, Digital Remedy offers outcome-based media solutions for marketers, empowering them to exceed beyond standard media goals. Whether brand or outcome-focused, marketers can access insights, media planning, activation, measurement, reporting, and optimization capabilities to deliver the highest performance tied to ROI. The effectiveness of Digital Remedy’s solutions is supported by a tenured client roster of leading brands, agencies, and media companies. In addition, Digital Remedy is a proud recipient of several major award wins, including the Digiday Technology Award and Crain’s Best Places to Work several years in a row, including a rank of #1 in 2024.

