Neva Analytics Delivers for Biotech Innovators

Bioprocessing support at Neva

Neva combines its extensive large molecule product development expertise with its ability to align with the best interests of its R&D clients.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neva’s extensive large molecule product development expertise and its ability to align with the best interests of its research, development and commercialization clients, is making Neva a distinctive and welcome CDMO colleague to the biotech innovation community. Ali Ardakani, Founder & Managing Director of Novateur Ventures ( https://www.novateur.ca/ ), is among the global biotech innovators that Neva has been honored to assist as they attempt to bring life science breakthroughs to those in need.Mr. Ardakani graciously agreed to let us share part of his heartwarming message to the Neva team following a recent project where he expressed his “sincere gratitude for your exceptional work in manufacturing the test material according to our specifications. Your around-the-clock dedication and consistent communication with our team have been invaluable. We look forward to sharing the story of how, after trying three different companies including some of the much larger CDMOs, the small but mighty capable Neva team ultimately delivered the results we needed.”According to Timothy Joy, Neva’s Chairperson and COO, “Neva’s team, among their many outstanding scientific, technical and project management traits, collectively deploys a genuine ‘how can we help’ mindset to every project they undertake. Consequently, unsolicited and heartfelt feedback from a leading North American biotech innovator like Mr. Ardakani, is deeply appreciated as it serves to authenticate the team’s diligence. With Neva’s contemplative business development approach of not trying to be all things to all people, similar outcomes are common for those biotech innovators fortunate enough to get into Neva’s queue.”Contact Neva today to inquire about its adaptive, responsive and scale-friendly service approaches and how it can effectively support your product and process development, from early research development stages through commercialization.About Neva Analytics LLCFounded in 2017, Neva is an FDA-inspected laboratory providing both GMP and R&D expert services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and allied industries. Neva was founded to provide comprehensive services to companies developing and commercializing healthcare products and has now served clients across North America, Europe and Asia. Neva provides an experienced integrated team for comprehensive analytical and process engineering services. These include both analytical activities such as method development, method validation, stability testing and product characterization – as well as process development and research, including lead candidate selection, and IND enabling or early-phase 1 GMP processing.For more information about Neva and how we can help you, please visit http://www.nevaanalytics.com or contact us directly at info@nevaanalytics.com.

