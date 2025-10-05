Growverse Launches Next-Gen Monetized Metaverse Platform

Logo growverse

Developed by DotLabs Powered by 420White

I firmly believe that within 5 years every company will have to open its own business in the metaverse, it is a natural evolution, as it was from physical to e-commerce, from letter to email.” — Roberto Romagnino

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growverse Launches Metaverse Platform with Decentralized Economic Model and Vertical City SystemDover, Delaware – Growverse officially launched on December 8th its metaverse platform, entirely developed by dotlabs and Powered by 420White, LLC. The platform utilizes Unreal Engine 5.4 with photorealistic Pixel Streaming technology and has established a distribution agreement with Epic Games ensuring availability on Epic Store, Play Store, Oculus, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, in addition to browser access without specialized hardware requirements.Project financing was completed through three sold-out NFT collections, earning a verified blue badge on OpenSea. The platform integrates a crowdfunding system dedicated to startups operating within the metaverse.Technical Infrastructure and SecurityPlatform access requires mandatory login through Epic Games account. The economic system is based on the LEAF token, a utility token with 1:1 parity to USDC that maintains value exclusively within the metaverse. The structure includes Circle-certified decentralized wallets, with a locked pool mechanism where funds from LEAF purchases are not cashed by the founder but deposited in locked reserves. LEAF recipients can perform direct swaps to USDC. The payment system implements a triple check for transaction security, with quarterly audits scheduled in correspondence with platform updates.The virtual environment replicates the circadian cycle with 24-hour days, allowing users to observe sunrise and sunset.Vertical City SystemGrowverse introduces GrowCity, defined as the first vertical city in the metaverse dedicated to the cannabis sector. The urban structure comprises: Growverse with 7 points (central plaza), thematic library, events and congress hall for concerts and conferences, Cannabis University, permanent sector fair, Grow Room for virtual plant cultivation, Grow Gallery with artistic path curated by art master, marketplace, geolocated Grow Shop, and sectoral job announcement board.This architectural and functional model constitutes a replicable system for future implementations on other vertical sectors, maintaining the same structure applied to different industries.Geolocation and ImpactThe system implements mandatory geolocation that limits user purchases to geographically closest suppliers. This infrastructure produces automatic compliance with local state regulations, environmental impact reduction through transportation distance reduction, and support for proximity commerce.AI Avatars and Contextual AdvertisingThe platform utilizes avatars equipped with artificial intelligence operating 24 hours a day, even in the user's absence, with autonomous collaboration capabilities. Avatars support branded customization, allowing application of company logos on clothing and accessories. Interaction with branded elements opens corresponding websites directly within the metaverse.The advertising system implements contextual targeting based on user activities and searches, producing higher click-through rates compared to traditional models. 3D advertising NFTs offer permanent presence in the virtual environment with direct links to e-commerce platforms, at a fixed cost of 20 cents per click without keyword auction mechanisms.Revenue Sharing ModelThe Carousel Room hosts paid video advertising content. Compensation paid by companies is not collected by the platform but deposited in the locked pool, with redistribution to users who view the content. The stated objective is to reach 150 dollars monthly per user through this system.Commission StructureGrowverse applies 1% commissions on physical product sales and 5% on services, including lessons, concerts, and events. This structure positions significantly below the 30-40% commissions applied by other metaverse platforms. The platform declares 42 distinct monetization pathways.Educational events follow a model where, for example, a lesson with 100,000 participants at 1 LEAF each generates 100,000 dollars, of which 90% (90,000 dollars) is paid to the instructor.Service InfrastructureVirtual Expo provides free exhibition stands for companies with complete customization of visual elements, globally accessible without additional costs. The concert hall supports 3D, VR, and streaming formats with scalable audience capacity. Grow Gallery hosts permanent digital artworks with direct NFT sales functionality.Digital Ecosystem IntegrationGrowser, the integrated proprietary browser, allows access to external social media platforms from within the metaverse, reflecting a stated strategy of complementarity rather than competition with existing digital ecosystems.PartnershipsThe platform has established collaborations with Soft Secrets, Europe's longest-running cannabis sector publication, Kusher Gang, Social Kann, in addition to agreements with Epic Games for distribution and Circle for wallet infrastructure.Contacts: g.ceo@growverse.net | +39 3491371384 | 8 The Green, STA A, Dover, Delaware 19901 | https://growverse.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.