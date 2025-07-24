White House releases AI action plan

The White House July 23 released an action plan with a series of more than 90 policy recommendations to expand the use of artificial intelligence. The plan follows a directive from the administration’s Jan. 23 executive order, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence.” The policy recommendations are aligned across three pillars — accelerating innovation, building American AI infrastructure, and leading in international diplomacy and security. The action plan recommends the launch of sector-specific efforts, including health care, to convene stakeholders to accelerate the development and adoption of national standards for AI systems. It also calls for testing AI system pilots in real-world settings across health care and other sectors through regulatory sandboxes and AI centers of excellence.

Other policy recommendations include removing onerous federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment; expediting permits for building data centers and semiconductor facilities; expanding AI literacy and skills for education and workforce training; and bolstering critical infrastructure cybersecurity pertaining to AI.