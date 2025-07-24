Travel Advisory Reminder: Weekend Lane and Ramp Closures Needed at I-295/Route 37 Interchange in Cranston for Opening of New Flyover Bridge

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that starting on Friday night, July 25, it will have lane and ramp closures lasting through the weekend at the I-295/Route 37 interchange in Cranston. During this time, RIDOT will complete construction on a new flyover ramp that will carry drivers from Route 37 East to I-295 North.

The closures begin at 8 p.m. Friday and remain in place through 5 a.m. Monday, July 28. Motorists should plan additional time for travel. The affected lanes and ramps include:

I-295 North & South: The high-speed lane will be closed along I-295 North for the weekend, reducing the number of travel lanes from two to one. On I-295 South, the lane closures will only take place Friday-Sunday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Route 37 East to I-295 North: The ramp will be closed. Drivers should remain on Route 37 East and use the Route 2 interchange to reverse direction onto Route 37 West, then use the I-295 North ramp.

The new ramp was built as part of RIDOT's Cranston Canyon project, and will take traffic over I-295 North so drivers will enter the highway on the right-hand side instead of the left-hand side. This more conventional design will improve safety and reduce crashes.

When the new flyover bridge opens, RIDOT also will open a new service road alongside I-295 North at the ramps for Route 37. This will provide more room for traffic entering and exiting the highway in a separate lane from I-295 through traffic.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The construction of the new flyover bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.