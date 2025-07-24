Attorney General Dan Rayfield Applauds Ninth Circuit Ruling Upholding Birthright Citizenship and Blocking Trump Executive Order

Attorney General Dan Rayfield released a statement today in response to the 9th Circuit’s opinion in Washington v. Trump (the Birthright Citizenship Case). The court affirmed the preliminary injunction that bars implementation of the executive order, meaning Trump’s executive order overturning birthright citizenship has been stopped nationwide.

“Today’s decision is a powerful affirmation of one of our country’s core constitutional promises: that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen of the United States. The Ninth Circuit recognized that President Trump’s attempt to rewrite the Fourteenth Amendment by executive order was legally flawed. Not only that, but it was also fundamentally un-American.

“Oregon challenged this executive order because we understood what was at stake. It threatened to strip citizenship from children who are just as American as anyone else – kids growing up in our communities, attending our schools, and calling this country home. It was an attack not just on immigrant countries, but on the values we all share.

“We’re proud to stand with the other states in this fight and we’ll continue to defend the rights of every Oregonian, regardless of how or where their story begins.”