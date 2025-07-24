Precautionary Closure of Prudence Island Shellfishing Area

Published on Thursday, July 24, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will preemptively close 700 acres of shellfishing grounds off Prudence Island from July 26 to sunrise August 2. The closure, due to the risk of sewage discharge from an expected large gathering of boats, covers waters south and west from Providence Point to the northwest extension of Warner Avenue on Prudence Island.

Although most boaters follow RI's “No Discharge” law, a high concentration of vessels in areas like Potter’s Cove raises the risk of sewage release. With many boats and watercraft concentrated in such a small area for hours, federal and state guidance requires that the shellfish harvest area be closed to protect public health. The precautionary closure provides a sufficient volume of water and time for the dilution of discharged sewage before the area is reopened to shellfishing. While Narragansett Bay has 14 pump-out boats and 51 public pump-out facilities located across Narragansett Bay and RI coastal waters, few operate near the north shore of Prudence Island. Last year, over 650,000 gallons of sewage were safely pumped out instead of entering coastal waters. Visit DEM’s website for a map of RI’s marine pumpout facilities.

Closing shellfishing areas when warranted protects public health by ensuring that only quality, safe shellfish is harvested and enters the food system. DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shellfishing partners work together to maintain RI’s reputation for high-quality shellfish through careful monitoring and stewardship.

For more information on these seasonal closures and shellfish harvest classification, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shellfishing map is also available.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900 or sign up for OWR’s listserv here: RishellfishOWR-subscribe@listserve.ri.gov.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.