Oversight Committee Leaders Applaud President Trump’s Bold Plan to Cement America’s Dominance in Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON – Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), and Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) applauded President Trump’s new Action Plan to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) and usher in a new golden age of American AI innovation. The White House unveiled “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” outlining more than 90 federal policy initiatives today across three strategic pillars—Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Advancing U.S. Leadership in Global Diplomacy and Security—that the Trump Administration will implement in the coming weeks and months.

“President Trump’s bold leadership has once again delivered a transformative vision for America’s future in artificial intelligence. This Administration understands that AI represents the next frontier, and maintaining our technological edge is a critical priority in the years ahead. This AI Action Plan embraces AI innovation in the United States and aims to reduce barriers in the AI field to ensure America’s dominance on the international stage. The House Oversight Committee will continue to support the Trump Administration’s AI initiatives and evaluate legislative opportunities aimed at addressing the barriers and challenges preventing the federal government from fully realizing the benefits of AI,” said Chairman James Comer.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is charting a bold course to secure global dominance in artificial intelligence. The President’s AI Action Plan embraces American innovation and takes decisive steps to eliminate bureaucratic barriers that have slowed AI progress. America has the talent, expertise, and resources to lead the world in AI but what we needed most was a president with the vision to recognize its importance for our future prosperity. Alongside President Trump’s Administration, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will discuss ways to effectively and responsibly harness AI to bolster the United States’ economic competitiveness, national security, and technological leadership,” said Subcommittee Chair Eric Burlison.



“President Trump’s AI Action Plan—reshaping AI regulatory frameworks, investing in infrastructure, and championing American AI values globally—is a critical step toward ensuring we win the AI race. This Administration recognizes that barriers remain, and challenges must be addressed if the government is to fully realize the benefits of this transformative technology. The Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will continue working to ensure the entire federal government is equipped with the tools and authority needed to responsibly deploy AI at scale and unlock its full potential,” said Subcommittee Chair Nancy Mace.

Alongside President Trump’s efforts to secure America’s leadership in AI, the House Oversight Committee is spearheading efforts to remove unnecessary barriers and accelerate responsible AI innovation—boosting efficiency, improving public services, and delivering savings for taxpayers. In addition, the Committee is engaging with AI industry leaders on how to unleash the technology the right way: effectively and responsibly.

Learn more about the Committee’s ongoing efforts below:



Wrap Up: Congress Must Ensure the Federal Government Has Tools to Deploy Artificial Intelligence Effectively and Efficiently

Wrap Up: America Can—And Will—Become a Global Leader in the Field of Artificial Intelligence