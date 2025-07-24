KILLSTREAK — A Terrifying New Found Footage Horror Film From the Director of Money Plane — Premieres August 5

Killstreak, a found footage horror film from Money Plane director Andrew Lawrence, hits digital & cable VOD Aug 5 via Gravitas Ventures.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitas Ventures is proud to announce the release of KILLSTREAK, a chilling new entry in the found footage horror genre from director Andrew Lawrence (Money Plane), debuting August 5 on cable on demand, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and many other platforms.Set in the high-stakes world of game streaming, KILLSTREAK follows a group of influencers who discover a mysterious retro-style horror game during a livestream—only to realize that playing it opens a door to a very real, very deadly curse. What begins as viral content quickly spirals into a waking nightmare.The film features an all-star cast including Austin Mahone, pop sensation turned leading man; Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms); viral comedy icon TonioSkits; and singer, dancer, and influencer Montana Tucker. KILLSTREAK also marks the feature film debut of esports legend Justin Wong, a ten-time EVO champion, bringing authenticity and gravitas to the world of competitive gaming and streaming culture.“This movie is for the generation raised on Let’s Plays and creepypasta. We wanted to make something that feels like it could actually happen on your favorite stream—and that’s what makes it so scary.”— Alberto de la Cruz, Writer of KILLSTREAKKillstreak will be available starting August 5 via cable on demand and on all major digital platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and more.About Gravitas VenturesGravitas Ventures is a leading all-rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. With a robust digital footprint and a commitment to bold, original storytelling, Gravitas continues to be a trusted partner for filmmakers worldwide.For interviews, press materials, or review screeners, please contact Spanglish Media at contact@spanglishmedia.com.

Killstreak | Official Trailer | Gravitas Ventures

