IMPACT PUMP SOLUTIONS INTRODUCES SILVERBACK 5X6 PRESSURIZER PUMP FOR COILED TUBING AND ACIDIZING APPLICATIONS

Field-driven innovation delivers proven performance and uptime advantage for pressure pumping operators.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMPACT Pump Solutions is proud to introduce the Silverback 5x6 Pressurizer Pump, a high-efficiency centrifugal pump built specifically for coiled tubing and acidizing applications in the oilfield completions industry.

Driven by its core values of ingenuity, quality, and continuous improvement, IMPACT spent more than a year gathering field-level intelligence from pressure pumping operators across North America. That knowledge informed every design decision, from metallurgy to sealing technology, resulting in a pressurizer pump that directly addresses the challenges of non-productive time (NPT), premature seal failures, and maintenance-intensive installs.

Following its development, the Silverback 5x6 underwent six months of real-world field testing with active coiled tubing fleets. The result? A pump that not only fits the job but finishes it.

“We changed out our entire CT fleet to run the Silverback 5x6,” said a Reliability Manager at a major U.S. coiled tubing company. “It’s eliminated the seal issues we used to see, and our maintenance intervals have improved significantly.”

Engineered to reduce NPT and extend pump life.

The Silverback 5x6 Pressurizer pump combines performance-driven design with real-world practicality. Its drop-in compatibility allows for seamless replacement of standard 5x6 pumps without frame modifications or realignment required. The low NPSHr hydraulic profile ensures steady suction even in challenging conditions, while the duplex stainless-steel impeller and high-strength shaft provide the durability needed to handle corrosive and abrasive fluids like brines, produced water, and limited exposure to hydrochloric acid (up to 28%).

Unlike traditional mechanical seals, lip seals and packing that often fail mid-job, the Silverback’s dynamic expeller-based sealing system creates a centrifugal air pocket that eliminates leakage while the pump is running. When idle, static ductile seals keep the system sealed. This dual-action system drastically reduces the risk of in-operation leaks and allows service teams to manage repairs on their schedule, not in the middle of a high-pressure job.

The internal flexible coupling further simplifies hydraulic motor installation while preventing bearing damage, galling, and shaft seizure, common issues with rigidly coupled designs.

Designed with the field. Proven in the field.

“From day one, this pump was built with operator feedback at its core,” said Evan Burgar, Vice President at IMPACT Pump Solutions. “Every feature is the result of conversations in the field, what breaks, what’s hard to install, what costs teams time and money. The Silverback 5x6 Pressurizer is the answer to those conversations.”

This pump is ideally suited for:

• Coiled tubing support units

• Acidizing pumpers and fluid handling skids

• Pressure pumping and well intervention systems

It delivers a combination of longer service life, simplified maintenance, and field-ready durability that operators can trust.

For more information about the Silverback 5x6 Pressurizer Pump or IMPACT Pump Solutions' comprehensive range of industry-leading pumping products, call +1-825-413-5747 or visit the company website at https://ipumps.com

About IMPACT Pump Solutions:

IMPACT Pump Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing premium pumps, parts, and consumables for high-demand, pressure-pumping applications. Known for its durability and innovation, IMPACT’s products, including Silverback pumps and advanced expendables, help businesses maximize performance and profitability while minimizing downtime. With a commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, IMPACT continues to lead the industry in delivering robust, high-performance solutions for the world’s toughest environments.

To learn more, visit www.ipumps.com

