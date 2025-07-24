Forbes Details She Is The Music’s Showcase Series with Anzie Blue and FEMco

The sold-out She Is The Music and FEMCo showcase with Nashville's Anzie Blue on July 16 featured Maggie Rose, Stella Prince, Summer Joy, Mary Marguerite, Sinclair, and Jillian Jacqueline. Photo by John Joseph (@iamjohnjo). FEMco's Leslie Fram and Anzie Blue's Marcie Allen. Photo by John Joseph (@iamjohnjo).

Nashville's Anzie Blue is set to host the monthly series highlighting rising female artists.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- She Is The Music — the non-profit dedicated to empowering women in the music industry — joined forces with Leslie Fram’s FEMco and Marcie Allen’s Anzie Blue venue to create a monthly Nashville showcase spotlighting emerging female artists, Forbes revealed Wednesday (July 23).The announcement follows the first show of the series. The sold-out July 16 event featured Maggie Rose, Stella Prince, Summer Joy, Mary Marguerite, Sinclair, and Jillian Jacqueline.Jody Gerson, who co-founded She Is The Music with Alicia Keys, Ann Mincieli and Samantha Kirby Yoh, told Forbes that “there are so many talented women in Nashville; artists and songwriters deserving of a break and recognition.” She added that the series will include panels and workshops for aspiring executives in addition to concerts.Anzie Blue, Nashville’s only female-owned music venue, will host the next concert showcase on August 27, which will feature Brittney Spencer and several other rising stars.“She Is The Music and what Marcie has been doing at AB, what I did at CMT and what I'm doing with FEMco, I think it just reinforces our mission to combat gender discrimination, to try to create equitable opportunities for female artists,” Leslie Fram explained to Forbes.At future events, Fram added, you can also keep your eyes open for potential special guests.About She Is The MusicShe Is The Music is a nonprofit organization founded by Alicia Keys, Jody Gerson, Ann Mincieli and Sam Kirby Yoh to increase the number of women working in music – songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals. Programs include global all-women songwriting sessions, mentorship and education programs, and the largest industry database of women creators and executives. For more information, visit sheisthemusic.org.About FEMco (Fram Entertainment & Music)Created by music executive Leslie Fram, FEMco is a multi-faceted consulting collective specializing in artist career development, talent services and connection to Nashville’s entertainment community. FEMco is dedicated to creating opportunities for female artists to increase their visibility and reach via events, sponsorships and more. Its first franchise, FEMcountry is a continuation of Fram’s work in creating critically acclaimed programs like CMT’s Next Women of Country and her passion for elevating female voices in country music. Learn more at hellofemco.com.About Anzie BlueLocated in the heart of Nashville’s Hillsboro Village at 2111 Belcourt Ave., Anzie Blue is a 250 capacity/4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol. Opened in 2019, AB is proud to be inclusive, more information about the venue is available at anzieblue.com.

