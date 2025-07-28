Calsoft Offers Trusted Migration Pathways as Enterprises Explore VMWare Alternatives

Migrate Away From VMWare Migrate from VMware to Preferred Alternatives

We view migration as a strategic platform evolution. Calsoft’s structured model ensures minimal risk and continuity, with flexible support for KVM, LXC-based Proxmox, and cloud-native platforms.” — Vipin Shankar – Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Calsoft Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As enterprises accelerate their search for VMware alternatives, Calsoft has emerged as a trusted partner in enabling seamless migrations. With years of proven expertise across virtualization platforms, the company is helping customers move thousands of Virtual Machines (VMs) to modern VMware replacements, without disruption to business continuity.

Calsoft’s VMware migration services are tailored for organizations looking to optimize infrastructure costs, modernize workloads, and regain control over licensing. Whether migrating to open-source stacks, private clouds, or hyper-converged infrastructure, Calsoft simplifies complex transitions through automation, pre-built accelerators, and deep platform knowledge.

“Calsoft follows a structured engagement model—from discovery to execution—ensuring minimal risk and seamless business continuity. For us, migration is not just a project; it’s a strategic platform evolution. We have designed our migration framework to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value, while offering flexibility in target platforms—from KVM-based solutions and Proxmox on LXC-based solutions to cloud-native environments.

- Vipin Shankar, CTO, Calsoft Inc.

Our customers are increasingly evaluating alternatives to VMware due to rising licensing costs and uncertainties around the product roadmap. To address this shift, we have developed a robust migration framework that offers flexibility across leading target hypervisors—including Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Nutanix AHV, Proxmox VE, KVM, Microsoft Hyper-V, Oracle KVM, and OpenStack. We also leverage LLM-based automation to generate intelligent pre-migration plans, ensuring optimal resource mapping and migration sequencing. Get more insights from our latest whitepaper, Migrate from VMware

“VMware migration marks a pivotal moment — a strategic opportunity to redesign IT infrastructure for greater agility, cost-efficiency, and future readiness. It’s the ideal time for organizations to embrace modular, open, and resilient architectures that drive long-term innovation”.

- Satyabhan Pal, Principal Architect, Calsoft Inc.

Every migration comes with urgency, complexity, and business impact. Calsoft’s step-by-step VMware migration guide, published earlier this year, outlines key stages in planning, executing, and validating large-scale migrations. This framework has already been adopted by global clients across telecom, BFSI, and edge-computing sectors. With a focus on minimal downtime, thorough testing, and optimized resource utilization, Calsoft has successfully moved production workloads involving thousands of VMs across different geographies and sectors.

Unlike traditional lift-and-shift methods, Calsoft employs a hybrid approach—combining infrastructure re-architecture with performance benchmarking, dependency mapping, and ecosystem integration validation. Customers also benefit from Calsoft’s partnerships with leading platform vendors, enabling smooth onboarding onto new ecosystems.

As enterprises weigh VMware replacements, the need for migration expertise is growing. Calsoft’s experience in multi-platform transitions positions it as a reliable partner for CTOs, IT architects, and engineering leaders navigating this shift.

