NSFAS congratulates Minister Buti Manamela and Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube on their appointments

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board hereby extends its sincere congratulations to Minister Buti Manamela and Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube on their appointments as Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

The board is confident that Minister Manamela’s leadership will inspire ongoing progress and innovation within the sector, thereby promoting greater access and success for South Africa’s students. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Minister to advance accessible, high-quality higher education for all South Africans.

The board also congratulates Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube on her appointment as the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training. Her extensive experience and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly enhance the ministry’s efforts to support learners and institutions nationwide.

As a key partner in the national effort to improve access and quality in higher education, NSFAS remains dedicated to supporting the ministry’s vision and government’s vision of transforming higher education through innovative funding solutions and inclusive policies. The board looks forward to collaborating with both the Minister and the Deputy Minister to further these important goals.

