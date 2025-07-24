Chartmetric Mobile by Qihang Zhang Wins Silver in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Chartmetric Mobile

Innovative Music Analytics App Recognized for Excellence in Mobile Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced Chartmetric Mobile by Qihang Zhang as the Silver winner in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the app's outstanding design, functionality, and impact within the music industry.Chartmetric Mobile's success in the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award demonstrates its relevance to the evolving needs of music professionals. By providing real-time insights and data-driven decision-making tools in a mobile-optimized format, the app aligns with the industry's demand for accessibility and efficiency. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Chartmetric Mobile for users, setting a new standard for mobile music analytics.The award-winning Chartmetric Mobile App revolutionizes music analytics by offering a sleek, intuitive interface that delivers real-time insights to industry professionals. With instant access to artist performance metrics, audience demographics, and playlist tracking, the app empowers users to make informed decisions on the go. Unique features like interactive data visualizations, smart alerts, and seamless cross-platform integration set Chartmetric Mobile apart, enabling precise, data-driven strategies in a fast-paced music landscape.The Silver A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award serves as a testament to Chartmetric Mobile's innovative design and its potential to shape the future of music analytics. This recognition inspires the Chartmetric team to continue pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower music professionals worldwide. By fostering a culture of excellence and user-centric design, Chartmetric Mobile aims to drive the industry forward and support data-driven decision-making at every level.Chartmetric Mobile was designed by Qihang Zhang, a product designer and entrepreneur with expertise in user experience design, marketing, and communications. Zhang's multidisciplinary background and focus on accessibility, engagement, and inclusivity have been instrumental in the app's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Chartmetric Mobile App at:About Qihang ZhangMike (Qihang) Zhang is a product designer and entrepreneur with a background in user experience design, marketing, and communications. With experience spanning industries such as technology, media, and social impact, he focuses on designing solutions that enhance accessibility, engagement, and inclusivity. His work has been recognized with multiple international design awards . Mike has contributed to projects in the music analytics, mental health, and digital heritage sectors, collaborating with organizations like Chartmetric, Born This Way Foundation, and National Geographic. Through his multidisciplinary expertise, he aims to develop thoughtful and impactful user experiences that bridge technology and human needs.About ChartmetricChartmetric Mobile App is a powerful tool for music professionals, offering real-time access to artist analytics and music data on the go. Users can track streaming numbers, social media stats, and audience insights across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram. The app helps users stay informed with personalized notifications, monitor key metrics, and discover emerging talent anytime, anywhere. It is designed for managers, A&Rs, marketers, and artists who need fast, reliable insights to make smarter decisions from their mobile devices.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including user interface clarity, responsive design efficiency, innovation in functionality, aesthetic appeal, ease of navigation, security measures, performance optimization, integration of features, customization options, accessibility standards, cross-platform compatibility, battery efficiency, data management, user feedback implementation, social media integration, multi-language support, augmented reality implementation, voice command recognition, gesture control integration, and artificial intelligence utilization.About A' Design AwardThe A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional design work from pioneering mobile designers, inventive agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands in the mobile and software design industries. By participating, entrants showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of mobile and software design. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenmobiletechnologyawards.com

