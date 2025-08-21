Cheese Market Size to Worth USD 283.10 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.15% during 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the cheese market report are The Kraft Heinz Company, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., SAVENCIA SA, Norseland Ltd, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cheese Market Overview (2025–2032)The global cheese market was valued at USD 191.94 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 199.14 billion in 2025 to USD 283.10 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15%. In 2023, Europe held the largest market share at 49.13%, while the U.S. cheese market is projected to reach USD 62.66 billion by 2032, largely driven by the widespread use of cheese in popular fast foods like pizzas and sandwiches.Cheese consumption continues to grow due to its adaptability across cuisines and the availability of numerous varieties. The increasing acceptance of global cuisines such as Italian and Mexican, which are rich in cheese-based dishes, further supports market expansion.According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), cheese consumption in the U.S. reached 40.2 pounds per person in 2020, with cheddar and mozzarella maintaining their status as the most favoured varieties.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cheese-market-104293 📊 Cheese Market at a GlanceMarket Size 2025: USD 199.14 billionMarket Size 2032: USD 283.10 billionGrowth Rate (CAGR): 5.15% (2025–2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019–2023Forecast Period: 2025–2032Report Length: 410 pagesSegmentation:By Source: Animal-based (cow, sheep, goat, camel), Plant-based (almond, soy, cashew, etc.)By Type: Natural, ProcessedBy Product Type: Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Feta, OthersBy Form: Block (hard & soft), Spreadable, OthersBy Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online➤ Key Market Participants• The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)• Arla Foods amba (Arla Foods Group) (Germany)• FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)• Saputo Inc. (Canada)• Lactalis Ingredients (France)• Wensleydale Creamery (U.K.)• Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.)• SAVENCIA SA (France)• Norseland Ltd (Tine Group) (U.K.)🌍 Regional HighlightsEurope: Largest market, driven by organic and non-GMO preferences.North America: Growth led by millennials, convenience foods, and higher cheese intake (USDA reports 40.2 lbs/person in 2020).Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets: Rising demand for both natural and processed cheese, fueled by urbanization and Western fast food chains.➤ Market SegmentationThe cheese market is segmented by type, source, product type, form, and distribution channel. By type, natural cheese is gaining preference, especially among artisan producers who focus on enhancing texture and flavor using herbs, fruits, and spices instead of artificial additives. While natural cheese is becoming more popular due to rising health consciousness, processed cheese still maintains strong demand in emerging markets like South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. By source, animal-based cheese continues to dominate, derived from cow, sheep, goat, or camel milk, offering broad availability, longer shelf life, and attractive packaging. However, plant-based cheese made from almonds, soy, and cashews is steadily growing in popularity with the rise in veganism.By product type, mozzarella leads the market due to its versatility and frequent use in dishes such as pizza, pasta, risottos, and enchiladas, with its flavor and texture influenced by milk type and production methods. In terms of form, block cheese holds the highest share, valued for its nutritional benefits and longer ripening period, and is available in both soft and hard varieties. Spreadable cheese is also seeing increased demand due to its convenience for snacking and baking. Regarding distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets take the lead due to their wide product range, attractive promotions, and easy consumer access, while specialty stores, online platforms, and convenience stores also contribute to overall market distribution.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cheese-market-104293 ➤ Regional InsightsThe European market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing investments, strategic partnerships, and growing consumer preferences for organic and non-GMO products. Similarly, North America is witnessing market expansion fueled by rising demand for nutritious and convenient foods, with millennials playing a key role in shaping consumption patterns and contributing significantly to the region’s overall growth.➤ Market Drivers and ChallengesThe growing popularity of plant-based diets is driving demand for non-dairy cheese alternatives made from ingredients like soy, almonds, and cashews, prompting manufacturers to expand their plant-based product offerings. However, the market faces a potential restraint due to health concerns associated with casein—a milk protein in cheese—which can trigger allergic reactions such as acne, inflammation, and skin rashes in some individuals.➤ Recent Development:September 2021: Lactalis Canada introduced two direct-to-consumer platforms—DairyMarketCulinary.ca and Cheeseworld.ca—to expand their reach for dairy and cheese products.📝 FAQs About the Cheese MarketQ1. What is the size of the global cheese market in 2025?👉 The market is projected at USD 199.14 billion in 2025.Q2. Which region leads the global cheese market?👉 Europe holds the largest share (49.13% in 2023).Q3. Which type of cheese is most popular worldwide?👉 Mozzarella leads due to its wide use in pizza, pasta, risotto, and other global dishes.Q4. What are the fastest-growing trends in cheese consumption?👉 Plant-based cheese, artisanal varieties, convenient spreadable cheese, and organic products are driving growth.Q5. How fast is the U.S. cheese market growing?👉 It is expected to reach USD 62.66 billion by 2032.Q6. What distribution channels dominate?👉 Supermarkets/hypermarkets have the highest sales, though online retail is expanding rapidly.📌 Key TakeawayThe global cheese market is entering a period of steady, robust growth, fueled by consumer demand for both traditional favorites like cheddar & mozzarella and innovative plant-based alternatives. Europe continues to lead, but North America and Asia-Pacific remain strong growth regions.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Cheese Analogue Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032♦︎ Dairy Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

