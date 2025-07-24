Tinubu Innoveo Launches AI-Powered A&H Underwriting Workbench to Transform Specialty Insurance Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinubu Innoveo, a global leader in specialty insurance technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Accident & Health (A&H) Underwriting Workbench, the latest addition to its growing Specialty Insurance Platform Core capabilities. Purpose-built for specialty insurers and MGAs, this next-generation solution delivers intelligent automation, real-time broker connectivity, and dynamic risk analytics to streamline the underwriting journey.The A&H Underwriting Workbench addresses critical pain points facing the A&H segment—ranging from data complexity and regulatory pressure to outdated manual processes—by offering an end-to-end digital solution that significantly reduces quote turnaround times and boosts underwriter productivity.“This launch is a key step in our vision to become the world’s leading Specialty Insurance platform,” said Vinod Kachroo, General Manager of Tinubu Innoveo. “We are not just building tools—we’re enabling carriers and MGAs to scale smarter, respond faster, and grow more profitably in today’s increasingly complex A&H landscape.”Key Benefits of the A&H Underwriting Workbench:• AI-Enhanced Workflows: The built-in underwriting copilot automates triage, data capture, and document analysis, improving submission review times by up to 65%.• End-to-End Functionality: From submission intake and clearance to quoting, binding, endorsements, and renewals—all within a unified platform.• Broker Connectivity: Real-time integrations reduce errors and increase speed-to-quote, resulting in better broker experiences and higher conversion rates.• Configurability at Scale: Fully customizable, enabling rapid deployment and ongoing agility in a dynamic regulatory environment.The solution has already been deployed by major insurers, achieving measurable impact such as a 10x acceleration in product launch timelines, 60%+ reduction in manual effort, and over $100M in business transitioned from legacy systems to the Innoveo platform.Industry analysts have taken notice. For instance, Tinubu Innoveo was recently recognized as a Leader in Low-Code Insurance Technology by Everest Group for its unmatched configurability and efficiency features.“Tinubu Innoveo's platform has emerged as a strong fit for specialty insurance carriers seeking speed-to-value, configurable workflows, and pre-built LoB-specific models tailored for complex and niche product lines” said Ronak Doshi, Partner at Everest Group. “It's modular, no-code design, client-centric delivery, and demonstrated impact across high-complexity use cases have contributed to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance – Products PEAK MatrixAssessment 2023."The A&H Underwriting Workbench is available immediately to insurers and MGAs seeking to modernize operations and drive profitable growth in the specialty market. For more information, please visit https://innoveo.com/solutions/specialty-underwriting/ About Tinubu InnoveoTinubu Innoveo is a leader in providing core Insurance solutions like underwriting workbench, raters, policy administration & claims. The solutions are powered by Innoveo’s no-code cloud platform, enabling insurers to streamline operations, simplify & automate processes, enhance decision-making, and create user-friendly experience for all stakeholders with flexible, easy-to-configure solutions.

