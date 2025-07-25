Africa Gathers to Shape Its Sustainable Future: 2026 Shared Value & ESG Summit Heads to Lagos

Shared Value & ESG Summit Africa Day May 25th, 2026 Shared Value & ESG Summit Tiekie Barnard Founder & CEO Shared Value Africa

Business leaders, policymakers, changemakers to converge in Nigeria to explore inclusive growth, innovation, and ethical leadership for Africa’s next frontier.

We’re not just hosting another summit. We’re building a platform for value creation that transcends sectors, borders, and bottom lines to lead the continent forward” — Tiekie Barnard

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May 2026, Africa’s largest economy will play host to a bold continental convening. The Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit , scheduled for May 25–26, 2026, will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together diverse leaders united by a common goal: to reimagine business as a force for sustainable, inclusive development.Timed to open on Africa Day, the Summit presents a platform to reflect on Africa’s evolving economic and social landscape—while also envisioning a future led by ethical business, purpose-driven leadership, and shared prosperity.This will mark the seventh delivery of the Shared Value Africa flagship event, following successful gatherings in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Kigali. Its relocation to Nigeria represents both a strategic and symbolic gesture, recognising the country's pivotal role in Africa’s economic narrative and its dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.Rooted in Africa’s PrioritiesAt its core, the Summit reflects a Pan-African ethos: Africa should shape its own future by unlocking its own value. The 2026 edition will focus on six critical themes—identified as building blocks for long-term sustainability and growth:- Innovative Financing: Unlocking African capital and rethinking development finance through local and global partnerships.- Technological Innovation: Leveraging digital transformation to overcome structural barriers, particularly for youth and entrepreneurs.- Climate Resilience: Embedding environmental sustainability into economic strategies and infrastructure development.- Intra-African Trade: Strengthening regional integration and facilitating purpose-driven cross-border commerce under the AfCFTA.- Youth and Women Empowerment: Recognising people as Africa’s most valuable asset by prioritising inclusive participation and opportunity.- Urban Futures: Designing cities and infrastructure that reflect Africa’s ambitions and accommodate its rapid urban growth.Each of these themes goes beyond corporate jargon, they reflect real opportunities for Africa to lead in global sustainability conversations on its own terms.A Different Kind of SummitUnlike conventional business gatherings, the Africa Shared Value & ESG Summit emphasizes interactive engagement and collaborative problem-solving. Its format is designed to create space for strategic dialogue between business leaders, policymakers, social entrepreneurs, and investors, all focused on aligning profitability with social and environmental responsibility. “We’re not just hosting another summit. We’re building a platform for value creation that transcends sectors, borders, and bottom lines,” explains Tiekie Barnard, Founder & CEO of Shared Value Africa and Shift Impact Africa. “This is about equipping African business with the mindset and the tools to lead the continent forward—on its own terms.”The Moment for Africa is NowThe message emerging from early communications is clear: Africa can’t wait. In an era where climate risk, inequality, and geopolitical tension are redefining global business priorities, Africa’s greatest strength, its people, its resilience, and its untapped potential, has never been more relevant.The 2026 Summit will aim to reframe Africa not as a problem to solve, but as a solution to global challenges. With a growing youthful population, abundant resources, and an expanding digital infrastructure, the continent stands uniquely poised to chart a new path, provided it can centre its growth strategies around purpose, equity, and environmental stewardship.An Open Invitation to Join the MovementFrom multinational corporations to grassroots innovators, from government institutions to mission-driven SMEs, the Summit calls on all stakeholders to participate in building an Africa that works for everyone. “This isn’t sponsorship. This is strategic leadership in action,” as one of the Summit’s positioning statements notes. Those interested in attending or exploring strategic partnership opportunities are encouraged to visit the official Summit website and engage with the organizers to co-create a meaningful presence aligned to their mission.Event DetailsEvent: Africa Shared Value & ESG SummitDates: May 25–26, 2026Location: Lagos, NigeriaFormat: In-person interactive summitExpected Attendance: 200–250 delegatesWebsite: www.africasharedvaluesummit.com Contact: Tiekie Barnard | Founder & CEO | tiekie@shiftimpact.africaAbout Shared Value AfricaShared Value Africa is a pan-African advocacy and training organisation dedicated to advancing the Shared Value Business Management concept on the African continent. We work with companies to embed purpose at the core of their operations by profitably addressing societal and environmental challenges that directly affect their long-term business success. Through strategic events, applied research, and cross-sector partnerships, Shared Value Africa empowers businesses to create sustainable economic value while generating measurable social impact.#SharedValueAfrica #ProfitWithPurpose #ASVESGSummit #ESGAfrica #Sustainability #EconomicGrowth #InclusiveGrowth

