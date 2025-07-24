Salon Chairs Market to Reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Grooming Trends and Salon Modernization

Salon Chairs Market

Salon chairs market to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2035, driven by rising grooming trends, salon modernization, and demand for ergonomic designs.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global salon chairs market is expected to reach USD 18,400 million by 2035, up from USD 10,126 million in 2024. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 5.7%.The market is gaining momentum from increased spending on grooming, social media-driven beauty trends, and rising investments in luxury salons. Urbanization, wellness center expansion, and the rise of home-based salons are accelerating demand through online platforms.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1412 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global salon chairs market is expected to reach USD 18,400 million by 2035, up from USD 10,126 million in 2024.2. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2025 to 2035.3. Hydraulic salon chairs continue to be the most preferred product type, driven by their flexibility and ease of use.4. Demand from unisex salons is significantly boosting market expansion due to their rising popularity across urban areas.5. North America holds a dominant share in the global salon chairs market, supported by high consumer spending on personal grooming.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Salon Chairs Market:Prominent players in the market are Maletti, Takara Belmont USA, EarthLite LLC, BUY-RITE BEAUTY, Collins, among others.Hydraulic Chairs Lead the Market with Flexibility and Comfort:Among the various mechanisms available, hydraulic salon chairs dominate the market, thanks to their easy adjustability and user-friendly features. These chairs offer enhanced comfort for both clients and stylists, making them a preferred choice in professional salon setups. Meanwhile, electric chairs are also gaining traction, especially in high-end salons, due to their advanced features and sleek design.Diverse Product Types Cater to Evolving Salon Needs:The market is segmented by product type into conventional barber chairs, antique barber chairs, all-purpose salon chairs, and modern barber chairs. All-purpose chairs, in particular, are witnessing increased adoption due to their versatility and suitability for a range of salon services. The demand for modern and antique designs also reflects the growing trend of thematic and customized salon interiors.Reclining Variants Drive Innovation in Customer Experience:Reclining functionality plays a key role in enhancing customer satisfaction. The market includes electric reclining, hydraulic reclining, and non-reclining chairs. Electric and hydraulic reclining variants are gaining popularity in premium salons, offering added comfort during extended grooming sessions such as facials, hair coloring, and spa treatments.Get Full Access of the Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1412 Franchised and Independent Salons Push Market Growth:End-user segmentation reveals that both franchised and independent salons are key contributors to market growth. Franchised salons benefit from brand trust and standardization, while independent salons are more likely to experiment with customized and luxurious furnishings to stand out in a competitive market.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Salon Chairs Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The salon chairs market is segmented by product type into conventional, antique, all-purpose, and modern barber chairs. By mechanism, it includes all-electric and hydraulic variants. Reclining types are categorized into electric reclining, hydraulic reclining, and non-reclining. End-users comprise franchised, non-franchised, and independent salons.Sales channels include online retailers, direct sales, club stores, and specialist retailers. Regionally, the market covers North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global furniture market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 649.8 billion in 2024. The global demand for furniture is anticipated to rise at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching a market valuation of US$ 1,089.1 billion by 2034.The valuation of the global office chair market stands at US$ 14.04 billion in 2023. 