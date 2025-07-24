MFGM Ingredients Market Set to Surge at 10.2% CAGR, to Reach US$ 345 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

MFGM Ingredients Market set for strong growth driven by rising demand for infant nutrition, cognitive health, and premium dairy formulations.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM) ingredients market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 345 million by 2035, a significant leap from its 2024 valuation of USD 118.5 million. This expansion, occurring at a robust CAGR of 10.2% between 2025 and 2035, is fueled by rising health consciousness, growing scientific validation of MFGM benefits, and increasing demand for functional nutrition across age groups.MFGM ingredients, naturally present in mammalian milk, have gained strong traction across infant formula, functional foods, and advanced clinical nutrition sectors. Their structural similarity to human breast milk and scientifically supported benefits in cognitive development, immune modulation, and digestive health are positioning them as a critical innovation in next-generation nutrition portfolios.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Growth Drivers and Market DynamicsGrowing consumer interest in holistic health has sparked increased use of MFGM in both infant and adult nutrition. The surge in clinical studies demonstrating MFGM’s role in brain development and immune response has propelled its adoption beyond early-life products, into adult wellness and active aging segments.In particular, powdered MFGM formats have gained popularity due to their extended shelf life, formulation versatility, and suitability for online and international distribution. Moreover, innovations in encapsulation and membrane filtration technologies have enhanced ingredient stability, bioavailability, and cost-efficiency—addressing former production bottlenecks.Manufacturers are increasingly embracing these technologies to cater to evolving consumer expectations for clean-label, additive-free products. This trend has led to MFGM’s wider incorporation in yogurts, UHT dairy beverages, health supplements, and premium bakery goods.Competitive Landscape: Innovation in MotionThe global MFGM ingredients market is defined by intense competition and innovation, with several key players expanding their footprint and product portfolios:1. Fonterra (NZMP) has emerged as a front-runner with its science-led approach to MFGM-based solutions, focusing on brain development and immune support for infants, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets.2. FrieslandCampina Ingredients recently received Thai FDA approval for its VivinalMFGM, opening new avenues in Southeast Asia, where bioactive enrichment is a key trend in premium formula launches.3. Arla Foods Ingredients introduced LacprodanPremium MFGM-10, a dry-blend ingredient targeting energy-efficient production, and launched the Whey360 campaign to promote MFGM’s benefits for both children and adults.4. Glanbia Nutritionals continues to expand its NeoShield line, offering MFGM-enriched concentrates for maternal and child health.5. Lactalis Ingredients, DMK Group, Hilmar Cheese Company, and Tatua Dairy Co-operative are leveraging their dairy heritage to offer high-quality MFGM products across bakery, dairy, and supplement categories.These companies are aligning innovation with regional regulatory trends, ensuring clean-label compliance and advancing research collaborations with healthcare institutions and nutrition labs globally.Regional Performance InsightsNorth America leads market expansion, with the U.S. at the forefront. Growing demand for health-forward and clean-label foods has fueled MFGM use in everything from frozen dough to artisan breads and functional beverages. U.S.-based brands are increasingly incorporating MFGM for its shelf-stabilizing and cognitive-boosting benefits.East Asia has shown exceptional momentum, driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and a shift towards mindful eating. Markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan are experiencing heightened demand for premium dairy and functional wellness products, catalyzing local investments and new product launches.Western Europe remains a steady contributor to market growth, thanks to a strong dairy industry and health-conscious consumers. In Germany, MFGM has gained popularity in response to food safety concerns and clean-label preferences. France, drawing from its rich culinary tradition, is adopting MFGM for product premiumization and natural formulation.Category & Application InsightsSource: Cow milk remains the dominant source due to its scalability, processing compatibility, and high functional nutrient profile.Formulation Type: Powdered MFGM leads in demand for its shelf stability and ease of integration into infant formulas and supplements.Functionality: Cognitive health holds top priority, followed by immune and gut health applications.Applications: Infant nutrition remains the primary application area, but functional foods, dairy innovations, and even cosmetics are expanding MFGM’s market scope.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Emerging Challenges and Market RestraintsDespite its positive trajectory, the MFGM market faces challenges related to high production costs, complex extraction technologies, and regional discrepancies in milk quality and regulatory standards. Moreover, in less mature markets, lack of awareness and skepticism around functional ingredients could slow adoption.To mitigate these barriers, stakeholders are focusing on investment in cost-efficient processing, standardization of global labeling norms, and consumer education campaigns that communicate the scientific benefits of MFGM.Recent DevelopmentsApril 2025: Arla’s Whey360 campaign emphasized MFGM’s relevance in everyday dairy and wellness products, capitalizing on the EU’s classification of MFGM as a non-novel food.January 2024: FrieslandCampina Ingredients secured Thailand FDA approval for VivinalMFGM, expanding its access to Southeast Asia's premium infant nutrition sector.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global taste modulation solutions market is set to grow from USD 1,832 million in 2024 to USD 3,500 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2025–2035 forecast period.The global black soldier fly market is projected to surge from USD 332.7 million in 2024 to USD 5,935 million by 2035, growing at a robust CAGR of 29.7% between 2025 and 2035.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

