Snoopreport Unveils Instagram Follower & Unfollower Tracker for Recent Follows
AI‑powered Snoopreport now delivers weekly and monthly Instagram follower and unfollower reports—plus AI analytics based on new followings and likes
Solving the “Who Did They Just Follow?” mystery
Traditional “Instagram follower tracker” apps miss up to 60 percent of new follows because they poll too slowly. Snoopreport’s upgraded engine checks activity virtually real‑time, stores a permanent history.
View a live “recent following Instagram” list and export it to CSV.
Receive weekly or monthly Instagram follow & unfollow reports in our dashboard.
AI insights that go beyond counts
For each Instagram follow or like captured, Snoopreport’s proprietary AI model classifies 200,000+ micro‑interests and infers demographic attributes with >92 % confidence. Key outputs include:
Psychological Profile — personality traits, values and political leanings.
Income Estimate
Unusual Aspects — flags for extreme fandoms and risky content affinities.
These analytics turn a raw instagram follower viewer list into actionable profiles for individuals, brands, and concerned parents.
Privacy‑first and fully compliant
Snoopreport collects only publicly available data from public profiles only
Availability & pricing
The new Instagram follower & unfollower tracker is live today on snoopreport.com. Plans start at $4.99 per month for tracking 2 account, with volume discounts and special deals at $0.99 for the first week available.
About Snoopreport
Founded in 2017, Snoopreport is a California‑based SaaS platform that transforms public social‑media actions into human intelligence. From uncovering “recent follows” to mapping interest graphs at scale, Snoopreport helps 250,000+ customers worldwide— individuals, marketers, journalists and parents—see what truly engages any Instagram user.
