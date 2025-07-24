Skykraft Announces Successful Launch of Skykraft4 Mission

Mission Launch Skykraft4 Satellites Skykraft

Skykraft are pleased to announce the successful launch of Skykraft 4 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on 23 July 2025.

Skykraft’s focus on continuously enhancing advanced technologies to improve air traffic control—and ultimately make air travel safer, is the driving force behind our company’s success,” — CEO Dr Michael Frater

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skykraft are pleased to announce the successful launch of Skykraft 4 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on 23 July 2025. This mission marks another significant milestone in Skykraft’s journey to transform global air traffic management from space.With fifteen spacecraft launched to date, weighing almost a tonne between them, these satellites will play a critical role in paving the way for Skykraft’s Air Traffic Management (ATM) constellation rollout. This launch brings Skykraft closer to its objective to deploy a space-enabled ATM network in 2026, and will be used to demonstrate real-time, ADS-B surveillance and VHF communications to previously underserved areas including oceans and remote areas.Skykraft 4 will also support the International Space Investment – India program for which a grant was awarded by the Australian Space Agency to Skykraft in 2024. The primary objective of this project is cross collaboration between multiple partners in Australia and India to develop a collaborative, affordable and resilient Low Earth Orbit’s Positioning, Navigation and Timing (LEO PNT) system. This mission will also demonstrate GNSS-Radio Occultation, Reflectometry and Precision Orbit Determination. These capabilities improve weather forecasting, ocean monitoring and enhance satellite safety in an increasingly congested space environment.CEO Dr. Michael Frater said "Skykraft’s focus on continuously enhancing advanced technologies to improve air traffic control—and ultimately make air travel safer, is the driving force behind our company’s success,"The Skykraft 4 mission marks another breakthrough in Skykraft’s mission, as the Canberra-based company continues to push boundaries to make air travel safer, more efficient, and more resilient”The launch recap can be found here: SpaceXLaunch

