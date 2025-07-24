Bonus Episode: Understanding the Violence in Southern Syria

Welcome to a special Bonus Episode of Middle East Focus. We're pleased to bring you access to a recent MEI Virtual Briefing, recorded on July 23, 2025, on the recent violence in southern Syria. Sectarian clashes in the province of Sweida left hundreds dead and exposed deep-rooted tensions, governance gaps, and the fragility of Syria’s post-Assad transition. MEI Senior Fellow Charles Lister and Associate Fellow Gregory Waters join MEI's Zeina Al-Shaib to unpack the sequence of events that ignited the conflict, the Syrian government's controversial response, Israel's intervention, and the broader implications for Syria's future.

