Community Economic Revitalization Board Awards $2,193,192 in grants

On July 17, 2025, CERB approved $2,193,192 in grants for planning, economic development, and broadband improvements, intended to spur business growth and job creation, in Columbia, Walla Walla, and Whitman Counties. Read more in our July 2025 Newsletter (PDF).
