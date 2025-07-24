St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile *UPDATE*

UPDATE:

The missing juvenile has been located and is safe.

INITIAL PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005161

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 22nd, 2025 @ 2328 hours

LOCATION: Vincent’s Bridge Road Montgomery, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Reese Hawkins

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 22nd, 2025, at approximately 2328 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Reese Hawkins (16) of St. Albans, VT was last known to be with a group of friends at a swimming hole located on Vincent’s Bridge Road in the Town of Montgomery. Hawkins then left the area in a vehicle with a friend and was believed to be brought to an unknown location in the Burlington or Starksboro area.

Hawkins is described as a white female who is approximately 5’02” tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hawkins was last known to be wearing a pink and white halter top and grey cotton shorts. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Hawkin's welfare. Anyone with information regarding Hawkins's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov