New Book and Coaching Practice Address Hidden Epidemic of Parental Alienation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Miracles Publishing LLC announces the launch of Presence & Persistence Life Coaching and the publication of "Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart," a memoir addressing parental alienation and its impact on families. Founded by Marisa Conway, a nurse and parental alienation survivor, the practice offers specialized coaching services for individuals affected by this form of psychological abuse.

The coaching practice provides both virtual and in-person services focused on parental alienation recovery, trauma-informed support, emotional resilience, lifestyle medicine, and holistic healing strategies. Services are designed for parents and individuals who have experienced emotional erasure, legal disempowerment, or dismissal by professionals unfamiliar with parental alienation dynamics.

Conway's book, "Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart," combines memoir with advocacy to illuminate the experiences of alienated parents and children. The publication aims to bring visibility to parental alienation while exploring its emotional and societal consequences.

The initiative extends beyond individual coaching and publishing to encompass broader advocacy goals. Presence & Persistence Life Coaching seeks to establish parental alienation as a recognized form of psychological abuse within public discourse and professional institutions. Key objectives include educating the public about parental alienation, training healthcare providers and mental health professionals in recognition and response protocols, and advocating for inclusion in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) with an assigned ICD diagnostic code.

Additional goals involve promoting family law reform to better equip legal professionals in identifying and addressing alienation cases, reducing stigma faced by affected parents, and developing national support systems including peer-led healing groups and professional coalitions.

The practice combines lived experience with professional healthcare insight to serve clients navigating the aftermath of parental alienation. Through individual coaching, published resources, and advocacy efforts, the organization works toward institutional change and increased awareness of this form of psychological abuse.

