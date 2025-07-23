Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $5.1 Million in Funding for Capital Region Law Enforcement Agencies to Sustain Progress in the State’s Fight Against Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $5.1 million for Capital Region law enforcement agencies to sustain progress in the state’s fight against gun violence. Shooting incidents with injury in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy – the three Capital Region cities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative – declined 49 percent, and those cities also saw a 53 percent decrease (21 vs. 45) in shooting victims from January through June 2025 compared to the same time last year. These reductions in gun violence in the Capital Region cities outpace overall GIVE trends.

“My top priority is public safety, and since taking office, my administration has been laser-focused on working with local law enforcement to drive down gun violence across New York communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s GIVE initiative is a crucial part of our comprehensive plan to reduce shootings and firearm-related violent crime — and it’s working. But we will not stop fighting for safer streets until all New Yorkers feel safe.”

The State’s multifaceted plan to continue supporting local law enforcement and community partners on the front lines of fighting gun violence have helped local law enforcement reduce shooting incidents significantly. The 28 GIVE police departments typically report the highest volume of violent crime outside the five boroughs. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the GIVE initiative, between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2025, GIVE police departments reported 242 shooting incidents with injury, down from 281 during the same period in 2024. The number of people shot declined from 354 to 275, and there were nine fewer gun violence-related deaths (49 vs. 58). During Governor Hochul’s time in office, 762 fewer individuals have been injured by gun violence, and 104 fewer people have been killed in GIVE communities. Agency-specific GIVE data are available on the Statistics page of the DCJS website.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for GIVE: $36.38 million, with $36 million awarded and the remainder reserved for emerging needs identified by participating agencies. The following agencies in the Capital Region will receive a total of nearly $5.1 million:

Albany County – $2,611,541

Albany Police Department – $1,013,880

Albany County District Attorney – $786,879

Albany County Probation Department – $380,672

Albany County Sheriff's Office – $430,110

Rensselaer County – $1,372,344

Rensselaer County District Attorney – $483,944

Rensselaer County Probation Department – $255,629

Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office – $20,000

Troy City Police Department – $612,771

Schenectady County – $1,148,671

Schenectady City Police Department – $452,133

Schenectady County District Attorney – $352,942

Schenectady County Probation Department – $246,500

Schenectady County Sheriff's Office – $97,096

Collectively, communities participating in GIVE also saw reductions in all seven index crime categories – four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) – during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period last year. Preliminary data reported to DCJS showed an 18 percent reduction in total index crimes, a 19 percent decrease in violent crime, and an 18 percent decline in property crimes.

The GIVE police departments in the Capital Region also collectively reported a 24 percent (1,544 vs. 2,024) drop in index crimes (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) during the first quarter of 2025 vs. 2024, the most recent data available. Index crime declined 27 percent in Schenectady; 25 percent in Troy; and 20 percent in Albany.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety, New York continues to see record reductions in gun violence. This funding ensures that our local law enforcement agencies and community organizations can build on the strategies that are working, saving lives, strengthening communities, and restoring trust. I am so proud of my DCJS team members who provide our partners across the state with the tools, training, and resources that allow them to sustain this progress.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The GIVE initiative continues to produce results that matter. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment and the leadership of the Division of Criminal Justice Services, law enforcement agencies across the state are better equipped to target and reduce gun violence. This funding supports the critical work being done on the ground, providing local agencies with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep their communities safe. The New York State Police is proud to support our partners in this effort and remains committed to doing everything we can to protect the people of New York.”

City of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul for another historic investment in the GIVE initiative for the Capital Region. Once again the Governor is showing her dedication to public safety and commitment to keeping the people of New York Safe from gun violence. Over the years this funding has enabled us to enhance training of law enforcement professionals, secure new equipment and technologies, improve our response times, reduce crime throughout the city, and bring our homicide closure rate above than the national average. The data is clear, these continued investments through GIVE have yielded real results in the City of Albany; and through this additional investment we will be able to continue to build on this momentum and do more to keep residents safe from gun violence. Thank you Governor Hochul, Commissioner Rosado, and Superintendent James, for this continued partnership and dedication to the people of Albany.”

City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, "GIVE funding plays a pivotal role in advancing our public safety efforts. This investment directly supports the vital work of law enforcement and is delivering meaningful results. Our community is not only seeing measurable progress in crime reduction but also experiencing the real benefits of safer, more secure neighborhoods. I thank Governor Hochul and the Division of Criminal Justice Services for their continued commitment to building a safer New York for all."

City of Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said, “Through continued support from the GIVE initiative, our community-based strategies, targeted enforcement, and the commitment of our local partners – including Project Sentinel and the Non-Fatal Shooting Initiative – Troy is seeing real results. Shootings with injury are down 42 percent from 2023 and down 36 percent compared to the five-year average, with a 45 percent drop in shooting victims. These outcomes reflect the strength of our community, and we appreciate Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in this initiative. We will continue working day in and day out to build a safer, cleaner community for all.”

The state uses several metrics, including a five-year average of shooting incidents, shooting victims, individuals killed by firearms, violent crime, and violent crime by firearm, to determine each county’s award. GIVE requires all partners within a county to collaborate and develop a comprehensive plan to address shootings or violent crime and determine how to distribute funding among agencies.

Partners must use Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) as the framework for developing their plans, incorporate procedural justice into all elements of the plan, and implement more than one of the following evidence-based strategies: hot-spots policing; focused deterrence; street outreach; and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design. New York is unique among states for its commitment to providing comprehensive training and technical support that helps these agencies implement proven practices and evidence-based strategies as intended.

Also contributing to the state’s progress in fighting gun violence are three other initiatives funded and supported by DCJS: a network of 11 Crime Analysis Centers supported in partnership with local law enforcement agencies; the SNUG Street Outreach program; and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). The FY26 Enacted Budget sustained record-level funding secured by Governor Hochul for those initiatives, as well as New York’s ongoing work to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime, and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).