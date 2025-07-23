Mayor Statement Regarding 405 James Street North (JAMESVILLE) Minister’s Zoning Order Posting

HAMILTON, ON – This afternoon the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing posted a Minister’s Zoning Order Request for 405 James Street North on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO).

Statement from Mayor Andrea Horwath

The Jamesville redevelopment project is a critical housing solution in Hamilton’s effort to address the housing crisis by adding hundreds of affordable homes, revitalizing neighbourhoods, and ensuring Hamiltonians have a real opportunity to live in affordable, accessible, and connected communities.

For too long this project has been stalled. I have worked tirelessly since being elected Mayor to get the redevelopment of Jamesville underway and I enthusiastically welcome Minister Flack’s decision to move forward on the process of issuing a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) to help break the logjam.

The city has done its part. So has City Housing Hamilton and our other housing partners. The land is serviced, it’s close to transit, parks and trails, and the plan is approved. The request has now been published on the Environmental Registry of Ontario and open for comment by the public. It’s time to get shovels in the ground and homes built.

Ten long years after families were dislocated from Jamesville I am looking forward to it once again being a place that hundreds of Hamiltonians can call home.