Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued the following statement today following the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger who pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students.

“Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin are four beautiful souls Idahoans will never forget. Their tragic deaths broke the heart of Idaho. One by one, we heard their loved ones’ gut-wrenching statements at today’s sentencing hearing, and a theme emerged: we are united. We are united in healing, united in loving one another, and most of all, united in supporting the families and friends of Maddie, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, today and forever. I want to thank Idahoans for their strength. We will continue to move forward from this unspeakable tragedy together,” Governor Little said.