How VA empowers Veterans through homeownership

VA Deputy Secretary Dr. Paul Lawrence delivered remarks at the Regulatory Issues Forum hosted by National Association of Realtors® (NAR) on June 2, 2025. As the keynote speaker, Dr. Lawrence shared his personal experience using the VA Home Loan, a benefit he earned from his military service, when he and his wife purchased their first home. He also credited a local realtor for guiding them through the process, turning their dream of homeownership into a reality.

Homeownership represents more than just a property. “It signifies stability, wealth-building and a renewed sense of purpose for Veterans and their families,” said Dr. Lawrence.

He also underscored the crucial role that real estate agents play in the national economy and local ecosystems. “Realtors are not just selling homes; they are shaping lives. As the housing markets and mortgage industry changes, VA collaborates with NAR to ensure Veterans are not left behind in today’s market.”

Lawrence is just one of millions of Veterans who have benefited from the VA Home Loan, contributing to the nearly 80% homeownership rate among Veterans today—a testament to the transformative power of this program. In his speech, Lawrence paid tribute to a World War II Veteran Navy Lieutenant William Levitt, who revolutionized post-WWII affordable housing with mass-produced homes for returning Veterans. His most famous project, Levittown, was built on nearly 20 square miles near Hempstead, Long Island, and became a blueprint for suburban developments in strengthening communities throughout the United States.

The Deputy Secretary praised the G.I. Bill in supporting Veterans to help build the middle class and drive economic prosperity across the country over the past eight decades with the VA Home Loan program, which empowers qualified individuals to buy, build, repair, retain or adapt a home for personal occupancy. VA Home Loans are unique in that they are provided by private lenders, including banks and mortgage companies, with VA guaranteeing a portion of the loan. This guarantee enables lenders to offer more favorable terms, making homeownership accessible and affordable for Veterans.

Importance of industry engagement

VA recognizes that navigating the home loan process can be daunting for many borrowers. To address this, the Department actively engages in outreach efforts, providing plain language resources and educational materials that demystify the mortgage process. VA’s website offers comprehensive information about types of VA-guaranteed housing loans, eligibility criteria and the steps necessary to apply for a VA home loan. VA has made significant strides in proactive communication with Veterans through News posts, newsletters, social media and press releases. These channels keep Veterans informed about the latest updates and best practices when using their home loan benefits. For those who may prefer personalized assistance, VA representatives are available to provide direct support.

Role of real estate professionals

Real estate professionals are the literal “change agents” that provide critical resources to educate and facilitate Veterans and active duty service members about the benefits of VA home loans. By connecting Veteran home buyers with pertinent industry professionals and guiding them throughout the homebuying process, real estate agents, Veterans and families can achieve a key component of the ‘American dream’—homeownership.

Real estate professionals now have a special toolkit that enables them to take action, to strengthen their understanding and call-to-action with the VA Home Loan program. The toolkit enables them to guide Veterans toward the best financial decisions. By helping Veterans find lenders who offer VA home loans and advising them on how to secure these loans, real estate agents play an indispensable role in facilitating homeownership. VA has partnered with organizations like NAR to enhance communication and collaboration within the industry. Through a video series and other outreach material, VA aims to debunk misconceptions about VA home loans and provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to assist Veterans effectively.

Technology modernization and continuous process improvement

VA remains committed to ensuring that Veterans receive the education and support necessary to navigate the home loan process successfully, as the home loan program continues to evolve its communication strategies and outreach efforts. VA is investing in technology and customer service upgrades to support home loan delivery, which has already led to 77% of Certificates of Eligibility being automatically delivered to Veterans in one day or less.

The VA Home Loan program stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to its Veterans. By fostering industry engagement and collaboration, VA and real estate professionals can work together to empower Veterans in their journey toward homeownership, ultimately helping them build a better future for themselves and their families. As we enter the peak homebuying season, it’s crucial to remember that every Veteran deserves the opportunity to fulfill their dream of owning a home.

Learn more about the VA Home Loan Program online or go to benefits.va.gov/homeloans.