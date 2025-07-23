From nursing homes to homes

Thanks to a VA pilot program called Nursing Home to Home (NHTH), 61 Veterans who get their care from VA have been able to move out of nursing facilities and back to their own homes or to a community-based setting.

NHTH is designed for Veterans with chronic health conditions who don’t need the level of care that a nursing home provides. The program prioritizes what matters most to each Veteran and focuses on promoting independence, enhancing quality of life and reducing the need for institutional care by providing care coordination and appropriate referrals to resources.

“I am so thankful I’m able to be home… I still have so much I want to do,” said one Veteran who moved from a VA-paid long-term care facility back to his own home with his wife of 67 years.

In some cases, thanks to NHTH, Veterans who spent years in a nursing home without a discharge plan were able to return home or to a lesser level of care. Veterans enrolled in NHTH show improvements in both physical and emotional well-being, which in turn results in an overall improvement in their quality of life.

Initially, some family caregivers were conflicted about moving their loved ones out of a nursing home. “We were worried about how it would go and what issues we might face, but everything fell into place,” said one Veteran’s daughter. “The support we received from NHTH made it easy.”

By design, NHTH anticipates and eliminates potential care gaps and preventable concerns once the Veteran transitions home. “The process was seamless,” said one spouse.

When asked what the NHTH program meant to him, one Veteran said, “It has meant the world. Being in familiar surroundings, my home, I like it here. I’m happy here.”

Another Veteran replied simply, “Everything!”

For more information on resources for older Veterans, contact your local VA medical center or visit Geriatrics.