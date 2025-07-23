Veterans finish strong at the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

The 44th National Veterans Wheelchair Games came to a close in Minneapolis after six days of competition, connection and camaraderie. Co-presented by VA and Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Wheelchair Games brought together 537 Veteran athletes from across the country to compete in over 20 adaptive sports events, including basketball, softball, rugby, cycling, archery, disc golf, pickleball, 9-ball, boccia, powerlifting and swimming.

Since its launch in 1981, the Wheelchair Games have grown from a small event with 77 athletes and 7 competitions into the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports and rehabilitation event solely for Veterans with disabilities.

The Wheelchair Games are open to Veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Each year, Veterans from different generations—from World War II to post-9/11 service members—come together for this celebration of sport, courage and camaraderie.

The mission of the Wheelchair Games is about more than medals. The event promotes whole health, rehabilitation and recovery through adaptive sports, helping Veterans rediscover purpose, gain confidence and build lifelong connections.

For Navy Veteran Breanna Wharram (above), attending her first Wheelchair Games was life changing.

“I never thought I’d be able to play sports that required this kind of movement again,” she said. “Then I came to the Wheelchair Games, and I was like, oh my God, this is incredible.”

That sense of discovery is what drives Veterans like Marine Corps Veteran Julie Casai (above) to stay involved.

“After my first time competing, I committed to going to every National Veterans Wheelchair Games for the rest of my life,” she said.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/54665548808/in/album-72177720327527261/

For Army Veteran Linda Hooker (bowling, above), who competed in adaptive fitness, slalom, bowling, boccia and frisbee golf, the spirit of the Wheelchair Games is unlike anything else.

“I love the camaraderie and spirit of the Wheelchair Games. There’s nothing like it,” she said. “It’s nice to have the Wheelchair Games here in my backyard. It feels like my whole team is here to cheer me on.”

That sense of family and tradition also keeps seasoned competitors like Army Veteran Roy Wilkins (above) coming back. This year marked his 18th Wheelchair Games.

“The excitement leading up to the Wheelchair Games gets me smiling every time,” Wilkins said. “When I reconnect with my brothers here, it’s like I never left.”

The final days included memorable moments like a 700-pound deadlift in powerlifting by Army Veteran Anthony Martinez, inspiring finishes in swimming and the motor rally at the Mill City Museum, where Veterans tested their knowledge of Minneapolis landmarks.

The Wheelchair Games concluded with a Closing Ceremony, where the torch for the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games was officially passed to the Detroit VA Medical Health Care System. The next Wheelchair Games will take place in Detroit, Michigan, from July 9 – 14, 2026.

From first-time competitors to lifelong athletes, the National Veterans Wheelchair Games continues to demonstrate the power of adaptive sports to improve health outcomes, uplift spirits, return dignity and transform the lives of our Veterans.

See all the images from this year’s Wheelchair Games on VA’s Flicker album and PVA’s Flickr album.