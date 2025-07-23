Morrical and Ray Convicted in Separate Felony Sex Crimes in Anchorage

July 22, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Last week, Judge Michael Wolverton sentenced Thomas Morrical to serve eight (8) years with four (4) years suspended to be followed by seven (7) years of felony probation and fifteen (15) years of registration as a sex offender.

Morrical pled guilty on Feb. 18, 2025, to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State. At sentencing, the victim and her family expressed how deeply these crimes impacted them, their extended family, their relationships, and any significant events that occurred in their lives. Morrical apologized for â€œany inconvenienceâ€ he caused. Judge Wolverton, in accepting the negotiated agreement, remarked that there was â€œno doubtâ€ that a factual basis for Morricalâ€™s guilty plea existed.

The conviction stems from conduct that occurred between the years of 2005 and 2006. Because of the date of conduct, Morrical faced a lower sentencing range than exists for conduct occurring in recent years. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Betsy Bull and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Weiant. It was investigated by the Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s SVU Detective Christopher Thomas who dedicated hundreds of hours of investigation into the case.

Last week, Judge Jack McKenna sentenced Josiah Ray to serve fifteen (15) years with five (5) years suspended to be followed by eight (8) years of felony probation and fifteen (15) years of sex offender registration.

Ray pled guilty on March 6, 2025, to one count of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State. The conviction stems from conduct that occurred on Dec. 13, 2023. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Maguigan and investigated by the Anchorage Police Departmentâ€™s SVU Detective Robin Nave.

