Caroline Sword and Gilbert Johnston receive NUJ gold badges

Two longstanding NUJ activists have been celebrated by their branch as they were presented with gold badges in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the union.

The Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch were joined by Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, in thanking Caroline Sword and Gilbert Johnston for their work within chapels and branches since they became members of the union in the 1970s.

In nominating them, fellow branch members highlighted their loyalty, reliability, selfless work ethic, outspokenness and personal courage throughout decades of voluntary service.

Georgina told the meeting:

"Caroline and Gilbert are the kind of members that every chapel and branch counts on, often taking on the roles that others were reluctant to fill. Just as importantly, they also made sure the voices of their fellow members were heard at a regional and national level. And if that service hasn't been formally recognised until now, it has certainly not gone unnoticed."

It was not long after they each joined the union that Caroline and Gilbert were called upon to stand in solidarity with fellow members in a national dispute over pay in 1978 and 1979. They took part in the Christmas strike that formed part of that dispute, including signing up for picket duty.

They also took part in a one-day national strike in the 1980s and the three-month ‘new technology’ strike in 1985 when Sunderland Echo colleagues stood in solidarity with their sister chapel and printers at the Portsmouth Evening News.

Caroline's various roles within the union have included serving as deputy chair of the Echo's chapel as well as vice-chair and social secretary of her branch. She is currently branch co-chair.

Meanwhile, Gilbert has held roles including chair and treasurer of the Echo chapel and branch chair, secretary and treasurer.

Gold badge recipients Gilbert Johnston and Caroline Sword with Georgina Morris and members of the Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch. © Ako Ismail Karim

Congratulating them on behalf of branch members, co-chair Tom Fennelly said:

“For around 50 years each, Gilbert and Caroline have been at the heart of NUJ organisation and leadership in branch and chapel. Their steadfast and unstinting support has deservedly resulted in this very special recognition.”

Gold badges are among the union's highest honours, recognising members who have made an exceptional contribution to the NUJ.

Nominations are made by branches ahead of each union-wide Delegate Meeting, with a panel of National Executive Council members deciding the recipients.

The next round of nominations will open in autumn 2026 ahead of the Delegate Meeting planned for April 2027.

