Dehesa School District’s Loose Definition of ‘Adjacent’ Could Cost Taxpayers Millions
A San Diego charter school district’s questionable interpretation of “adjacent” counties could jeopardize millions in public education funding.
The article, titled “Adjacent, Apparently: How Dehesa’s Definition Could Cost Taxpayers Millions,” explores how Dehesa School District is enrolling thousands of students who reside in counties not bordering San Diego—most notably Los Angeles County—despite Education Code restrictions that only allow funding for students living in the same or immediately adjacent counties.
Dehesa officials appear to be relying on a nonstandard interpretation of “adjacent,” pointing to geographic proximity between offshore islands like Catalina and San Clemente as justification. Critics argue this interpretation contradicts both the letter and spirit of the law, which is commonly understood to refer to counties sharing a land border.
The implications are significant. If state regulators ever scrutinize how enrollment boundaries are being interpreted and applied, it could trigger funding clawbacks and raise serious questions about statutory compliance. The article highlights broader concerns around transparency, language manipulation, and leadership accountability.
The piece is part of East of 52’s continuing coverage of school district governance, financial oversight, and the intersection of public policy and local education.
Read the full investigation here: East of 52
Lizzie Bly
East of 52
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.