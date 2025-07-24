Dehesa School District’s Loose Definition of ‘Adjacent’ Could Cost Taxpayers Millions

Welcome to Cadehesa: Where geography is flexible, and "adjacent" is a matter of opinion.

A San Diego charter school district’s questionable interpretation of “adjacent” counties could jeopardize millions in public education funding.

When definitions get bent to fit agendas, taxpayers pay the price. Dehesa’s interpretation of ‘adjacent’ raises serious questions about oversight, funding, and public trust.” — Lizzie Bly, East of 52

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new investigative report by East of 52 raises serious questions about how a small rural school district in San Diego County is interpreting the term “immediately adjacent” in California’s Education Code—and how that interpretation could cost taxpayers millions in Average Daily Attendance (ADA) apportionment funds.The article, titled “ Adjacent, Apparently: How Dehesa’s Definition Could Cost Taxpayers Millions ,” explores how Dehesa School District is enrolling thousands of students who reside in counties not bordering San Diego—most notably Los Angeles County—despite Education Code restrictions that only allow funding for students living in the same or immediately adjacent counties.Dehesa officials appear to be relying on a nonstandard interpretation of “adjacent,” pointing to geographic proximity between offshore islands like Catalina and San Clemente as justification. Critics argue this interpretation contradicts both the letter and spirit of the law, which is commonly understood to refer to counties sharing a land border.The implications are significant. If state regulators ever scrutinize how enrollment boundaries are being interpreted and applied, it could trigger funding clawbacks and raise serious questions about statutory compliance. The article highlights broader concerns around transparency, language manipulation, and leadership accountability.The piece is part of East of 52’s continuing coverage of school district governance, financial oversight, and the intersection of public policy and local education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.