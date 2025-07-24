Converge Health Launches to Bridge the Last Mile of Interoperability in Healthcare

In an era when AI and Big Tech dominate healthcare headlines, Converge Health is focused on something more radical: getting the right data to the right human at the right time.” — Laura Young

AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of healthcare technology consulting firm has officially launched. Converge Health , a women-owned company, is on a mission to close the toughest data exchange gaps in healthcare—starting with the last mile of interoperability.Founded by nationally recognized leaders in health information exchange (HIE), behavioral health, and public sector health IT, Converge Health specializes in translating policy and strategy into implementation-ready solutions. The firm combines full-service consulting with fractional executive leadership to help health systems, HIEs, agencies, and vendors turn strategic plans into measurable progress.“Behavioral health, SUD and SDoH data sitting in a database doesn’t save lives. Data that reaches a crisis counselor, a caseworker, or a jail nurse at the right moment—that’s what changes outcomes,” said Laura Young, Founder and Managing Director of Business and Projects. “That’s the last mile of interoperability—and that’s where Converge Health leads.”Converge Health is uniquely focused on the critical data sets that too often remain disconnected from the point of care—behavioral health, substance use, emergency services, social care, and justice system information. With decades of combined leadership experience, the Converge team brings hands-on expertise from national interoperability initiatives to community-level implementation efforts.“Behavioral health has been left behind in data exchange for too long,” said Robin Trush, Vice President of Behavioral Health Strategy. “We help organizations bring behavioral health and substance use data into the interoperability conversation—from correctional settings to community-based care—and make sure it’s actionable.”In addition to deep subject-matter expertise, Converge Health is built for today’s complex health IT environment. The team delivers services ranging from policy and governance development to project implementation and strategic advisory, with a focus on frameworks like TEFCA and evolving 42 CFR Part 2 regulations.“Our work sits at the intersection of policy and technology,” said Susan Clark, Vice President of Interoperability Strategy. “We support our clients through emerging frameworks like TEFCA, tackle 42 CFR Part 2 consent models, and build governance structures that work in the real world. We’re not consultants who sit back and observe—we build alongside our clients.”What truly sets Converge apart is its focus on whole-system engagement—including a strong communications strategy that supports adoption, not just compliance.“Driving interoperability isn’t just a tech lift—it’s a communications challenge,” said Kate Lunt, Co-Founder and Vice President of Marketing. “We create internal playbooks and stakeholder messaging that help organizations move from compliance to adoption. If your users don’t understand what’s being built, it won’t succeed. That’s where we come in.”“In an era when AI and Big Tech dominate healthcare headlines, Converge Health is focused on something more radical: getting the right data to the right human at the right time,” said Young. “That’s the quiet revolution that saves lives—and we’re proud to be leading it nationwide.”To learn more, explore services, or inquire about partnerships, visit www.convergeHLTH.com or follow Converge Health on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.