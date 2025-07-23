Deaf Smith Co. Crime Suppression Operation Yields 39 Arrests (Northwest Texas Region)

DEAF SMITH CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with the Hereford Police Department and Deaf Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office, made dozens of arrests during a coordinated crime suppression operation in Deaf Smith Co. last week.

The two-day operation, which was held July 17-18, 2025, focused on apprehending violent offenders and fugitives with outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes, including multiple felony offenses. During the operation, law enforcement arrested and booked 39 individuals into the Deaf Smith Co. Jail on over 40 different charges.

Some individuals arrested during the operation had outstanding warrants for the following:

Threat against a peace officer/judge

Burglary of a habitation

Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

Possession of a drug test falsification device

Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia

Burglary of a vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone

Driving with an invalid license

Assault causing bodily injury on a family member

Harboring a runaway child

Tampering with a witness

Terrorist threat of a family/household

Forgery

Additionally, additional arrests were made for offenses committed during the operation for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, among others.

This operation reflects an ongoing commitment by local and state law enforcement to proactively identify and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity in Texas. By removing violent and repeat offenders from the community, DPS and law enforcement partner are making Deaf Smith Co.—and our entire state—safer for everyone.

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)