Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,287 in the last 365 days.

Deaf Smith Co. Crime Suppression Operation Yields 39 Arrests (Northwest Texas Region)

DEAF SMITH CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with the Hereford Police Department and Deaf Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office, made dozens of arrests during a coordinated crime suppression operation in Deaf Smith Co. last week. 

The two-day operation, which was held July 17-18, 2025, focused on apprehending violent offenders and fugitives with outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes, including multiple felony offenses. During the operation, law enforcement arrested and booked 39 individuals into the Deaf Smith Co. Jail on over 40 different charges.

Some individuals arrested during the operation had outstanding warrants for the following: 

  • Threat against a peace officer/judge
  • Burglary of a habitation
  • Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a drug test falsification device
  • Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia
  • Burglary of a vehicle
  • Possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone
  • Driving with an invalid license
  • Assault causing bodily injury on a family member
  • Harboring a runaway child
  • Tampering with a witness
  • Terrorist threat of a family/household
  • Forgery

Additionally, additional arrests were made for offenses committed during the operation for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicatedpossession of a controlled substancemanufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, among others.

This operation reflects an ongoing commitment by local and state law enforcement to proactively identify and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity in Texas. By removing violent and repeat offenders from the community, DPS and law enforcement partner are making Deaf Smith Co.—and our entire state—safer for everyone.

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deaf Smith Co. Crime Suppression Operation Yields 39 Arrests (Northwest Texas Region)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more