Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Attend NGA Summer Meeting in Colorado

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO ATTEND NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION SUMMER MEETING IN COLORADO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Colorado for the National Governors Association (NGA) 2025 Summer Meeting on Wednesday, July 23. He will participate in panel discussions with education experts, economists and business leaders. As one of the NGA’s Public Health and Disaster Task Force co–chairs with Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Governor Green will facilitate a discussion with Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. The session will cover how potential changes to federal health programs could affect states. He will return to Hawai‘i Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of July 23 until the afternoon of July 27.

